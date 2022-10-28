Santa Maria is financially healthy as tax revenues are rebounding following the COVID-19 pandemic and a “pay as you go” strategy saves money on major civic projects, officials said at Wednesday morning’s Santa Maria State of the City Address.
The annual event organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce featured Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Jason Stilwell at the Radisson hotel.
“Santa Maria has always been … a ‘pay as you go’ city,” Patino told the audience of about 170 business owners, residents and officials from other government agencies.
As examples of that strategy, she listed four recent major civic projects that were completely paid for by the time construction was completed and they entered service.
Those were the $33 million Santa Maria Public Library between South McClelland Street and Broadway, the adjacent $5.4 million parking structure, the $9 million Transit Center on Boone Street and the $29 million Police Station on West Betteravia Road.
“We had to get into our savings,” Patino admitted, but she added she couldn’t imagine what it would have been like if the city hadn’t maintained those “rainy day” funds.
She pointed out the voter-approved 1-cent sales tax contributes $25 million to city coffers every year.
In June 2012, nearly 65% of Santa Maria voters approved Measure U, a quarter-cent local sales tax. Then in November 2018, more than 74% of city voters agreed to extend the local sales tax and raise it to 1 cent.
“We’re not suffering as many places are,” Patino said.
Looking at various economic indicators, Stilwell said development in the city continues to be strong, the unemployment rate is recovering and the housing market in the city recently set a record, while tax revenues are increasing.
He said inflation is the top concern, after seeing seven consecutive months of inflation above 8%, and some experts say a recession may be coming.
But after the unemployment rate set a record at 16.9% in April 2020, the 3.6% rate in August was the lowest the city has seen in years, Stilwell said. (Last week, the state reported the city’s rate in September was 3.4%.)
He also noted the city’s three main sources of revenue — sales tax, property tax and transient occupancy tax — are all increasing.
Sales tax is up 16.1%, the equivalent of $4.3 million, and property tax rose 5%, or $1.1 million, for the 2021-22 fiscal year compared to the previous fiscal year.
“The local hotels and motels are seeing a rebound from the depths of the pandemic,” Stilwell said.
The transient occupancy tax, which is charged on all hotel, motel, bed-and-breakfast and other short-term room rentals, jumped 32% for the same period, an increase of about $1 million.
Stilwell attributed that to the return of community events like the Elks Rodeo and car shows plus the city becoming a weekend getaway destination for the Los Angeles, San Francisco and Bakersfield regions.
In the housing market, the median sale price from January through August was considerably higher from the same period in 2021, he said, and demand remains strong.
In the 93454 area code, the median sale price rose about 16.7%, from $445,000 in 2021 to $524,950 this year, and in the 93458 area code, the median price rose almost 17.2%, from $439,500 to $515,000.
Stilwell noted the city has a $258.4 million operating budget, 680 employees and recently added 36 full-time and five part-time employees. It also doubled the amount of money going into the road fund.
Out of every dollar the city spends, 40% goes to the Police Department and 22% goes to the Fire Department. Recreation and parks receives 12%, and 8% is spent on city administration.
After that, 6% is used for financing and outside agency contracts, 6% goes to the Community Development Department, 4% is allocated to the Public Works Department, 1% is spent on the Public Library and 1% is used by the city attorney, mayor and city council.