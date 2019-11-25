The process for acquiring a fireworks booth permit is up for a potential change for the first time in decades as city officials look to provide a more equitable way to distribute the coveted licenses to local nonprofits.
On Nov. 19, the City Council asked that an ordinance that would establish a lottery system for fireworks booths include more details about the permitting process and explore the idea of bypassing the random draw for organizations that have sold fireworks for years.
The direction came after five people representing various organizations said the fireworks sales accounted for all or a large majority of their annual fundraising efforts.
During the meeting, organizations reported that the weeklong fireworks sales period could raise anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000.
The ordinance, as initially proposed, would have upended the current method of awarding permits in which nonprofits that sold fireworks were guaranteed a booth permit if they reapplied the following year.
It also would have increased the total number of available permits from 25 to 36 and prioritize nonprofits that are based in the city of Santa Maria.
The system led to fireworks being sold year after year by a select group of nonprofits and a lengthy waiting list of organizations hoping for the opportunity to sell fireworks in Santa Maria.
The goal of the lottery was to create an equitable process and a level playing field for all qualified organizations, according to Fire Chief Leonard Champion.
One woman from Crucified Life Church asked that the nonprofits that were fireworks retailers during the past year be “grandfathered” in.
“We waited 17 years (on the waitlist), but we’ve had our stand for three years,” she said. “We know what it's like to wait and we know what it's like to benefit.”
You have free articles remaining.
Santa Maria High School teacher Mark Powell, who also serves as an adviser to Santa Maria Future Farmers of America, said the money from fireworks allowed the organization to send students to leadership and career development conferences.
“We’ve had a fireworks booth since the ‘70s,” he said. “We rely on that funding source to continue to serve those students who are socio-economically disadvantaged, who wouldn’t be able to pay for those conferences out of their pockets.”
Louis Linney, of TNT Fireworks, also suggested grandfathering in the existing groups and limiting permits to a number below 36.
“People think fireworks companies want more and more but, no, we want our groups to be successful and be happy,” he said. “We would recommend an operational number of one license per 4,000 residents, which would give you 26 or 27 licenses.”
Councilman Dr. Michael Moats proposed giving organizations that sold fireworks this past year a guaranteed permit for the next two years before switching to a lottery for all organizations.
The delay would allow nonprofits relying on fireworks sales time to plan ahead and develop other fundraising strategies, he said.
Mayor Alice Patino said she believed organizations that had been operating booths for years should continue to get their guaranteed permit if they continue to apply each year.
Patino also asked that Orcutt-based organizations be treated identically to those based in the city.
City Manager Jason Stilwell said the ordinance will be returned to the council in January.