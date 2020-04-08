You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria erects more signs urging people to stay home, stay apart

Santa Maria erected eight more signs this week reminding residents to stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus, bringing the total number of signs to 11.                                             

Santa Maria now has 11 large signs placed on busy streets throughout the community reminding residents to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing to fight the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Last week, the city positioned three large digital message boards along Broadway.

Eight more signs went up Tuesday and Wednesday — four in Spanish and four in English — at Betteravia and South Bradley roads, West Cook Street and South Blosser Road, South Thornburg Street and West Battles Road, and North Broadway and West Taylor Street.

Updates about city services during the COVID-19 emergency are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/coronavirus and posted on Twitter at www.twitter.com/City_SantaMaria.

For more information about coronavirus, visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department website at www.publichealthsbc.org.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

