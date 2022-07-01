The Santa Maria City Council has voted unanimously to enact stage 2 of the city's Water Shortage Contingency Plan, adopting and enforcing increased restrictions to meet conservation needs.
On May 24, the State Water Resource Control Board adopted emergency water conservation regulations in response to California's ongoing drought, requiring city water customers to reduce water usage. The Santa Maria City Council approved its plan on June 21.
The plan prohibits using potable water on driveways or sidewalks, using free-flowing hoses and applying potable water to outdoor landscaping during or within 48 hours of rainfall, among several other restrictions.
The water board also banned irrigation of turf at commercial, industrial and institutional properties, such as grass in front of a commercial property. That ban does not include turf dedicated to recreation, water used at residences or water used to maintain trees.
To meet the requirements, the city will cease watering outside City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., and the Recreation and Parks Department is working to identify additional areas to halt irrigation.
The city is also working to increase education. The Utilities Department is providing notification to affected properties, as well as commercial landscapers and gardeners. Direct-mail notices and temporary signage will also be provided to remind the community to preserve water.
The city is asking that those observing water waste can report it by emailing waterhotline@cityofsantamaria.org or by calling the city's water conservation hotline at 805-925-0951, ext. 2802.
More information, updates and tips can be found at www.cityofsantamaria.org/conserve.