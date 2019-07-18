Out of concern that H-2A housing is straining the city’s supply of available residential units, the Santa Maria City Council is drafting a letter to the county Board of Supervisors asking that more farmworker housing be approved in unincorporated areas.
The move comes just weeks after the city approved its permanent ordinance outlining the regulation of H-2A housing in the city’s residential zones.
The federal H-2A program is used by several large farming operations in the Santa Maria Valley area and allows employers to bring nonimmigrant workers from abroad to fill seasonal labor needs.
As part of the program, farmers must provide their workers with housing and transportation to their work site.
Despite concerns from neighbors about traffic and construction, the Santa Maria City Council approved a 58-home subdivision in southeast part of the city Tuesday night. The project calls for 58 single-family homes and a basin and open space area to be built on a 13.2-acre lot off of Santa Maria Way, wedged in between Valley Christian Academy and an existing subdivision. The density of the project is 4.4 units per acre.
The city’s permanent H-2A ordinance requires those wishing to house H-2A workers in a single-family home to obtain a conditional use permit for more than six workers on a property.
The council opted not to adopt local restrictions on employee housing in medium- and high-density residential properties.
The ordinance was intended to accommodate the needs of the region’s farmers, who rely on H-2A workers, and the desire of Santa Marians to preserve the character of their neighborhoods.
On Tuesday, council members reviewed the draft language for the letter that had been prepared by city staff and asked that the letter be shortened and made stronger.
In the letter, city staff wrote, “We strongly urge the county to facilitate the development of employee housing in close proximity to where agricultural laborers work, including but not limited to the unincorporated communities of Sisquoc, Betteravia, Tanglewood, and Garey, and other historically agricultural-serving areas with some level of infrastructure, educational, and public safety facilities.”
The council had initially asked city staff to develop the letter during its April 16 meeting.
Councilman Mike Cordero said the language needed to be strong enough to stress how much the demand for farmworker housing has impacted Santa Maria.
“This has been over a year process getting this through and the community was torn apart by it for some period of time,” he said. “It should be strongly written.”
Mayor Alice Patino said she felt the city was taking on an outsized portion of the responsibility to house farmworkers.
“We’re taking everything here in Santa Maria — they’re doing nothing out there,” she said, adding that the two-page letter prepared by city staff should be shortened and use stronger language.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto asked about the status of a proposed tenant displacement ordinance to cover H-2A housing.
Despite promises from state leaders that the first two years of community college education will be free for California students, students ret…
The proposed ordinance, which was suggested by CAUSE Community Organizing Director Hazel Davalos, would require landlords to compensate any tenants displaced when a property is converted to H-2A housing.
Community Development Director Chuen Ng said city staff was researching similar ordinances in other cities and hoped to have something available for council review in a couple of months.
Claire Wineman, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, said during the April 16 meeting that the organization’s members were agreeable to an ordinance requiring payment of three-months current rent to displaced tenants in exchange for having farmworker housing a permitted use in Santa Maria’s medium-density housing zones.