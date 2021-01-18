The Santa Maria City Council will hold a public appeal hearing on Tuesday about a project permit for Centennial Gardens, a low-income housing complex to be built at the southwest corner of West Battles Road and South Depot Street.
After the Santa Maria Planning Commission granted a permit and a mitigated negative declaration for the project at its Nov. 18 meeting, the permit was appealed by residents at neighboring Pacific Crest Estates due to concerns about traffic and parking impacts, and increased density.
Along with 160 units spread throughout eight three-story buildings, the Centennial Gardens complex will include a 2,500-square-foot community center, large grass fields, a picnic area, a playground for all ages and a splash pad for water play.
In his appeal, Pacific Crest Estates Homeowners Association President Don Spagnolo echoed concerns shared during Planning Commission deliberations in November. The project, he said, would compound existing issues created by the nearby St. Claire Apartments.
"Over the past two years we have experienced a huge increase in parking and related issues on Biscayne Street including trash, drug use, fighting and loud noise stemming from the increase in tenants at St. Claire," Spagnolo said. "This new development has the same elements that will result in the same problems for our residents."
According to city staff, the units will be geared towards both median- and low-income tenants, many of whom make up Santa Maria's professional and blue-collar workforce.
As far as parking, the Centennial Gardens complex will provide two parking spots for each unit plus 10 guest spots for a total of 330 onsite spaces. Street parking will also be permitted for residents, to the anger of Pacific Crest residents.
"Vehicles using the south driveway onto Provance will be using a residential street with limited on-street parking that already experiences high traffic volumes and excessive speeds," Spagnolo said.
A traffic study by the city found that damage to residential roads and increased usage were not concerns at this time.
Complaints also focus on the building height, which was permitted by the Planning Commission to exceed city height limits by two feet, as well as the open fencing along the project perimeter, which Spagnolo said would allow "unsightly" views of garbage and cars and be inconsistent with adjoining buildings.
City councilmembers are advised by city staff to reject the appeal and uphold the permit, according to the Tuesday meeting agenda.
Residents may submit written comment by 3 p.m. Jan. 19 to cityclerk@cityofsantamaria.org, or register to address the council via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iacn1he-QU-ncXKmv-YYww.
The city council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., with viewing available on the city's YouTube page.
Other business
The Santa Maria City Council has a packed agenda for Tuesday, including the following items:
- Consider a resolution to support safe business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling on state leaders to reconsider the format of the regional stay-at-home order and loosen restrictions for small businesses.
Conduct a second reading and adoption of an ordinance regulating sidewalk vendors in Santa Maria, approved for first reading at the council's Jan. 5 meeting.
- Consider granting a bid to RK&G Construction, Inc. for structural improvements to the Historic Smith-Enos House, currently located along Bradley Road.
- Consider the 2020 Santa Maria Active Transportation Plan for approval.