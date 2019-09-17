The Santa Maria City Council will consider making changes to the funding priorities that guide how the city spends its share of federal block grant dollars during its Tuesday meeting.
The priorities proposed by the Block Grant Advisory Committee are slightly different from those adopted last year, which were aimed at preventing homelessness, addressing at-risk youth and special population needs, expanding educational and youth development opportunities, providing affordable housing and revitalizing existing neighborhoods.
For 2020-25, the committee suggested removing the word “youth” from expanding educational and youth development opportunities to make it more inclusive of adult training programs, and splitting “providing affordable housing and revitalizing existing neighborhoods” into two separate items.
The council’s vote will establish the priorities that are used by the Block Grant Advisory Committee and City Council when determining what organizations and projects should receive a share of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money the city receives each year.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.
