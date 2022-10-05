An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption.

Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties and other social events where minors obtain alcohol, cannabis and other illegal drugs.

Adults who are cited under the proposed ordinance could be fined $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second and $500 for a third and subsequent offenses.

