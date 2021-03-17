The Santa Maria City Council has no plans to discuss the continued use of Christopher Columbus' ship as the logo for the city, a topic which was raised in several public comments at the council's Tuesday meeting.
Recent discussion surrounding the image of the ship was initiated by Santa Maria resident and Hancock College teacher Scott Fina, who submitted public comments to the Santa Maria high school board and City Council last week urging them to retire the use of the logo, citing Columbus' inhumane treatment of Indigenous peoples in the Americas.
While the city name "Santa Maria" is historically known to have come from early settler Juan Pacifico Ontiveros, who arrived in the region on the Feast Day of Mary in 1856, both the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and City Council adopted the image of Columbus' ship by the same name as their logo in the 1960s and 70s, respectively.
"This was decades ago, before accurate accounts of Columbus’s activities in the Americas became common knowledge. However, and with all due respect, I question the appropriateness of the continued use of Columbus’s ship to represent the city of Santa Maria," Fina said in a letter to the City Council.
Following publication of Fina's concerns, the logo dominated the public comment period at Tuesday's City Council meeting, with organizations like the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP beseeching the council to officially bring the discussion to a future agenda and consider its retirement.
"We strongly urge you to gather all the facts, hold hearings, and review all the evidence before making a decision [or] silencing voices," wrote Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP.
Since the discussion of the city's logo was not put on the agenda for the meeting, the council was prohibited from discussing it under the Brown Act. According to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, an item can be agendized if two city councilmembers ask the city manager to do so, but as of Wednesday, that had not happened.
"As we saw at last night’s council meeting, no councilmembers [requested] to place this issue on an agenda," van de Kamp said.
Unlike the City Council, the high school district board did agree to discuss the appropriateness of the ship logo at a future meeting, after board member Carol Karamitsos referenced the issue on March 10.
While several community members wrote to the council in favor of retiring the logo, others supported its continued use in the city.
"The Santa Maria epitomizes a daring feat of courage and skill undertaken to realize Columbus's dreams of winning riches from trading with Asia and also of taking the gospel of Jesus Christ to foreign shores. Using the Santa Maria ship logo recognizes and salutes the spirit of discovery," resident Hunter Jameson wrote.