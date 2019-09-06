After a spirited discussion about a proposed ordinance that would ensure tenants displaced by H-2A housing projects receive compensation, the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday asked city staff to contact stakeholders for more input.
The direction followed a discussion that lasted over an hour and resulted in opposing viewpoints from council members on what role, if any, the city should take to ensure renters receive monetary compensation if the properties they live in are converted to farmworker housing.
Ultimately, the City Council asked city staff to contact growers to determine the parameters of any ordinance or voluntary tenant displacement agreement with the local agriculture industry.
Tuesday’s discussion was intended to give city staff more direction on how to move forward with a tenant displacement assistance program that was proposed when the city developed its permanent regulations for H-2A housing in residential zones.
The federal H-2A program is used by several large farming operations in the Santa Maria Valley area and allows growers to bring nonimmigrant workers from abroad to fill seasonal labor needs.
As part of the program, farmers must provide their workers with housing and transportation to their work site.
According to California’s Housing and Community Development Department, Santa Maria has around 2,400 employees in employee housing, with more than half of those in the city’s residential zones.
Community Development Director Chuen Ng said city staff had researched tenant displacement assistance ordinances in other cities but that those ordinances were all intended to apply to a broader set of circumstances beyond H-2A housing.
Councilman Mike Cordero suggested the city explore reaching out to growers in the region about a voluntary program, where farmers would submit promissory letters pledging to compensate any residents displaced by H-2A housing with three months' rent, as the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties had agreed to.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto argued against a voluntary program, saying the ordinance was needed to ensure there was a safety net for the city’s most vulnerable residents.
“Unless we have something in writing — something that gives it substance — we’re not going to go anywhere,” she said.
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield argued that the city did not need an ordinance and that the council should respect the rights of private property owners.
“We’re taking our government say-so to private landowners and telling them what they can and can’t do,” Waterfield said. “We’ve got a lot of government in our lives already. I just see this as something we don’t need.”
Waterfield said she was also concerned any passed ordinance would result in demands that the ordinance be expanded to properties beyond those intended for H-2A housing.
Seven people spoke during public comment, with four of them voicing their support for a tenant displacement ordinance.
Santa Maria resident Francisca Vargas spoke about the experience of her family after they were displaced last year when their apartment was converted to H-2A housing.
Through an interpreter, Vargas said she spent hundreds of dollars on application fees and her family spent seven months homeless before finding housing.
During that time, the Vargas family lived with relatives and several of her children had to sleep in sheds in the backyard due to the lack of space.
Three landlords spoke during public comment and asked that the council not pursue any tenant displacement ordinance, saying the measure could result in less affordable housing.
Steven Battaglia, who said he had four rental units in Santa Maria, urged the council not to enact any tenant assistance ordinance.
“I think there’s a lot of unintended consequences you see when you enact regulations on the market,” he said.