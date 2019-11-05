The Santa Maria City Council narrowly voted Tuesday to voice its support for a 2020 ballot measure that would partially roll back two criminal justice reform measures approved by state voters in recent years.
The symbolic resolution affirmed the city’s support for the “Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act of 2020.”
If passed by voters in 2020, the measure would reverse some of the reforms implemented through Proposition 47 in 2014 and Proposition 57 in 2016.
Prop. 47 reclassified some nonviolent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors, while Prop. 57 allowed nonviolent inmates to petition for early release and participate in rehabilitation programs.
Backers of the two measures said they were necessary to address mass incarceration in the United States, which has the highest incarceration rate of any country in the world.
On Tuesday, the council adopted the resolution in a 3-2 vote, saying the previous measures have allowed people to steal from local stores with impunity. Councilmembers Gloria Soto and Mike Cordero voted no.
Three people spoke about the resolution during public comment to encourage the council to vote no.
Santa Maria resident Kathy Sharum said she was concerned about the impact the measure would have on people of color who are imprisoned at disproportionately high rates.
“I’m concerned that this initiative will move our state in a direction that will ultimately, unfairly again, target people of color,” she said. “Our city is mostly people of color and I’m afraid this resolution sends the wrong message.”
Jeffrey Hall, vice president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc chapter of the NAACP, said his organization was in support of Prop. 47 and 57.
Soto said taxpayer dollars would be better spent on education and rehabilitating former prisoners to re-enter society.
Cordero said he voted no because he believed the measure warranted more discussion, not because he didn’t agree with it.
Cordero, a former member of the Santa Maria Police Department, also noted that black and Latino people are affected by the criminal justice system at higher rates than whites but said it isn’t the fault of law enforcement.
“There’s a disproportionate number of people of color — people of my color — that are in are penal institutions versus Caucasians,” he said. “But I don’t know that anyone in government made that choice. Those choices are made by us as offenders.”
Mayor Alice Patino and Councilmembers Etta Waterfield and Dr. Michael Moats voiced their support for the resolution, saying they each heard of occasions where shoplifters calculated how much they were stealing to ensure the value of the products was under $950 — the cutoff for felony theft introduced by the prior reforms.
“I think there are certain fundamental truths — one of which is, ‘Thou shall not steal,’” Moats said. “I think these propositions justify stealing."