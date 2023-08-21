The Santa Maria City Council has directed staff to investigate using facility revenue bonds to pay for expanding Fire Station No. 1 as well as pay for other upgrades and deferred maintenance work on other city facilities.
But staff was also asked to keep an eye out for any grants the expansion project might qualify for.
Finance Director Mary Harvey said the $10 million fire station expansion project came up about $6 million short, and asked the council for direction on how to make up that shortfall and pay for work on other facilities at last week's council meeting.
Public Works Director Brett Fulgoni said in addition to expanding Fire Station No. 1, located at the corner of West Cook and South Pine streets, the city will be remodeling the existing facility.
“We’re really going to be touching the entire facility,” he said, which would preclude phasing the work.
He said the city has enough money for design work, which is underway, and should be ready to begin construction in May or June next year.
Harvey said the staff is currently conducting a facilities condition assessment to determine what other work needs to be done and determine approximately how much it will cost.
Financing options she presented included obtaining a bank loan, which would typically have a term of five to 10 years but have a relatively high interest rate, possibly in the 5% to 5.25% range.
However, a bank loan would have a lower issuance cost and fewer administrative requirements, and it would provide funding more immediately for the fire station expansion project, Harvey said.
Another option would be to wait until the facilities assessment is completed and issue facility revenue bonds to pay for both the fire station expansion and some portion of other needed improvements.
Harvey said the revenue bonds do not require voter approval and would have a lower interest rate, but the process is more complicated, would have increased administrative requirements, including complying with securities laws, and require ongoing disclosures.
A designated revenue stream, such as that from Measure U, would be used to repay the bonds.
Harvey said another approach would be a combination of those two financing methods — obtaining a bank loan for the fire station work and then, once the facilities survey is complete, converting that into a revenue bond issue that would also provide money for the additional facilities work.
“My only concern is what happens if that revenue doesn’t come in, and how do we pay back this loan?” said Councilwoman Gloria Soto.
The city could issue general obligation bonds, but Harvey noted those would require approval by two-thirds of the voters.
She said the city would have to consider tax-exempt bonds that have a lower interest rate, but the funds from those would have to be spent within three years.
As a final alternative, the city could continue with its pay-as-you-go strategy using reserve funds.
Mayor Alice Patino noted that when the city cut the ribbon on the new $36 million library, it was fully paid for, and the same was true for the transit center and police station, as well as two fire stations that were covered by grants.
But Harvey said that approach would further delay facility expansion and rehabilitation projects because there aren’t enough reserve funds to cover multiple projects, so the city would have to accumulate more reserves.
Although no vote was taken, the council consensus appeared to be for the staff to continue investigating revenue bonds and continue looking for grants.