Firefighters roll out of Santa Maria Fire Station No. 1 on a call in this photo from February 2021. The city plans to remodel and expand the station at a cost of $10 million but is $6 million short. The City Council last week directed staff to further investigate revenue bonds to make up the difference and cover needed work on other facilities.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

The Santa Maria City Council has directed staff to investigate using facility revenue bonds to pay for expanding Fire Station No. 1 as well as pay for other upgrades and deferred maintenance work on other city facilities.

But staff was also asked to keep an eye out for any grants the expansion project might qualify for.

Finance Director Mary Harvey said the $10 million fire station expansion project came up about $6 million short, and asked the council for direction on how to make up that shortfall and pay for work on other facilities at last week's council meeting.

