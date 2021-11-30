Consolidated routes, fare changes and a name rebrand are just some of the strategies Santa Maria transit officials are proposing for the new year to revamp the bus system and bring it back to pre-pandemic service levels.
Public transit was instantly reduced to weekend service levels at the beginning of the pandemic, with the majority of routes only brought back to full service in recent months and staffing shortages continuing to limit service on some routes.
To address the shortage of drivers needed to staff various bus lines while also improving the current system for riders, officials created a plan to integrate routes wherever possible and create new transfer points.
"Santa Maria Area Transit cannot return to pre-COVID levels without service changes," Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano said. "We believe it will deliver a lot of good for our families in Santa Maria, many of whom need access to schools, medical centers and commercial opportunities."
The recommended changes, shaped by public input gathered via workshops over the past few months, will serve as an amendment to the city's Short Range Transit Plan adopted in 2019. It is scheduled to be presented to the City Council for final approval on Dec. 7.
At the peak of pre-pandemic service, Santa Maria Area Transit would require around 37 drivers on a given day. During the pandemic, however, the number of available drivers would be as few as 29, according to Anguiano.
Once the proposed changes are enacted, he said the department estimates the number of needed staff will drop between 5 and 7. The city is also working with their contractor, RATP DEV, to find more drivers in the meantime, and Anguiano emphasized that no drivers would be let go as a result of the changes.
"We realize we're in a much better position if we plan for a smaller, leaner workforce," he said.
If the City Council approves the proposed changes, residents can expect adjustments to begin as soon as January and continue rolling out into the summer. One of the central changes will be the transition to a consistent 45-minute frequency for all lines, intended to coordinate bus schedules and facilitate transfers at the Santa Maria Transit Center on East Boone Street.
Routes will also be coordinated at two new transfer stations at the Crossroads Shopping Center to the south as well as Merrill Gardens and Suey Lane to the north, preventing residents from having to travel to the Transit Center to access more lines such as Route 7 toward Hancock College.
Other proposed changes focus on improving service to local schools, which are also facing school bus driver shortages that have led them to cut certain routes, with plans to extend routes 2, 3 and 9 toward eastern Santa Maria to better serve families and students headed toward Pioneer Valley High School.
Beginning in January, the city will replace the free transfer option with a new 1-day pass costing $3 and a 7-day pass costing $12, and the cost of a 31-day pass will be temporarily reduced from $48 to $31. Single-ride passes will increase from $1.50 to $2 beginning in July.
The service changes also presented the opportunity for rebranding. Officials hope to rename Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT) as Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) to highlight Santa Maria's "Smart City, Safe City" initiative. According to Anguiano, the new acronym also aligns with the city's forward-thinking efforts to create digital bus passes and an app with real-time route information, as well as ongoing acquisition of electric buses.
"The 'SMRT' name is meant to embrace a modernized transit system," Anguiano said.
According to staff, the arrival of the electric fleet provided another justification for shorter, 45-minute trip times since the battery-powered vehicles have a shorter range than the current models. The first bus is expected to arrive to Santa Maria in early 2022.
The proposed amendments to the Short-Range Transit Plan can be viewed online through the Dec. 7 meeting agenda at cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net. The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed in the Council Chambers at 110 E. Cook St., on the city's YouTube page, or via Zoom.