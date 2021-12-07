Loved ones of fallen veterans had the chance to honor their brave family and friends Tuesday alongside city leaders, students and the city's honor guard during the 20th anniversary celebration for the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial.
Located outside the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center on South McClelland Street, the memorial was created and completed in 2001 as a collaboration between city leaders and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The monument has grown over the years to include plaques honoring veterans who fought in the Korean War and Cold War, Purple Heart recipients, female veterans and prisoner of war/missing in action veterans.
Students from St. Mary of the Assumption School led the crowd in patriotic songs to kick off the event, and later read aloud the names of the veterans who are honored at the memorial.
Monument co-founders Bob Hatch and David Cross spoke at the event, along with Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, former Mayor Larry Lavagnino, Chamber CEO Glenn Morris, as well as officials with Vandenberg Space Force Base and the Santa Maria Valley Veteran Honor Guard.