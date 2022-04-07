Two months after a Santa Maria teenager was shot and killed at the Town Center parking lot, city officials say increased patrols have led to zero major incidents at the mall since February.
A shooting at the Town Center East parking structure just before midnight Feb. 5 left 17-year-old Alexis Mendoza Raymundo dead and a 24-year-old female hospitalized with serious injuries.
In the wake of the fatal incident, local officials increased security patrols throughout the parking structure and increased areas of patrol throughout the mall campus.
“At a meeting last month with mall management, their private security company manager and others, the management expressed that they had noticed an increase in police and ranger presence throughout [Town Center East],” said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The increased frequency and hours of patrols have helped prevent any further incidents at the facility, according to van de Kamp.
“The city has, for the last six weeks, authorized extra patrols past midnight by rangers at the Town Center East parking structures,” explained van de Kamp. “This is to further deter illegal activities, such as moving violations, loitering, drug and alcohol use and graffiti. The [Town Center East] parking lots and structures are always a priority for patrol.”
The parking structure is patrolled by both private mall security and the Santa Maria city rangers, who increased their patrols following the shooting.
Before the incident, the majority of ranger patrols ended around 10 p.m., according to a briefing given to the Parks and Recreations Commission by Director Alex Posada, who oversees the rangers. The mall and parking structure close at 9 p.m., but access to the parking structure can't entirely be blocked off.
Much of the illegal activity at the parking structure has been traced to informal car clubs who gather at the structure after hours, according to Posada.
“There are some as young as 15 or 16 years old, and also some well into their late 20s. It’s mostly driven around cars; they’re car enthusiasts. There’s issues related to having alcohol in the structure and giving alcohol to minors,” he explained to the commission.
The increased presence has been a major deterrent for the clubs to gather at the mall, according to van de Kamp.
"We continue to see some individuals that appear to be affiliated with car and truck clubs arrive at the [Town Center East] structures during certain nighttime hours. Overall, the individuals contacted by our officers are understanding of the rules and typically agree to leave," said van de Kamp.
Teenagers on foot and skateboards also have entered the premises and surrounding areas after hours, according to Sgt. Jesus Valle of the Santa Maria Police Department.
To counter those off-hour visits, the Police Department has increased the number of bicycle patrols around the area whenever possible. The sporadic bike patrols have garnered a positive response from the community, according to Valle.
“Over the years, we’ve had a number of issues [with teens and with car clubs]. It’s been the JCPenney parking lot. It’s been the mall. It’s been other places. Wherever it is, we use direct enforcement to deal with it as it comes up,” Valle said. “There’s other activities to participate in. Hopefully these kids are guided in the right direction to not do illegal activities.”
The increased presence around the Town Center and its parking structure is expected to continue through the spring and summer, according to van de Kamp.