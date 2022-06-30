Santa Maria City Councilor Etta Waterfield will not be seeking reelection this year, choosing instead to retire after eight years on the city council and more than 20 in public service.
With her seat representing the city's southeastern District 4 on the ballot this November, Waterfield is taking the opportunity to retire alongside her husband Buck, instead of running for reelection. Waterfield made the announcement by publicly endorsing Planning Commissioner Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez for the seat.
"Maribel has been my commissioner for eight years. She understands the city and city issues," said Waterfield. "[That experience] is very important when you run for city council. She's a thousand steps ahead of the game compared to any regular Joe-off-the-streets."
Waterfield moved to Santa Maria from Arizona in 1985, and is a mother of three and grandmother of eight. After more than 30 years in the valley, she and her husband have made plans to leave.
"I'm not running, because my husband and I bought a home in Montana and we're retiring," she said. "I'd like to think we're still young and healthy, and we want to enjoy that."
Waterfield was first elected to the council in 2014, after serving on the city's planning commission for 11 years, where among other projects she helped grow the Enos Ranch Development.
As the executive director and founding member of the Santa Maria Police Council, a nonprofit designed to raise additional funds for the police department, Waterfield ran both of her campaigns with a focus on public safety.
The police council's golf tournament this year raised over $200,000, helping the department acquire new equipment that would otherwise be outside the budget— like a recently acquired surveillance robot.
“That would be my No. 1 priority, to get more boots on the ground to make this a much safer community,” Waterfield said during the 2014 campaign.
Waterfield has been an active member of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, including as executive director of the Economic Development Commission. She’s also been involved with the PCPA Foundation, Santa Maria Fairpark, Salvation Army, Marian Regional Medical Center outreach program and Luis OASIS Senior Center.
After serving the city in many capacities, Waterfield isn't sure that she could pick a single achievement she's most proud of.
"There’s so many moments to choose from. The biggest is probably being able to help constituents when they were in dire need," she said. "Whether it's helping to streamline a business permit, or whatever I could do to help others live in peace. It all has been very, very wonderful."