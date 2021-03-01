The Santa Maria City Council will meet at Santa Maria City Hall on Tuesday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic no one will be allowed in the council chambers.

You can watch the council meeting on the City of Santa Maria's You Tube page, or on Comcast Cable channel 23.

See the agenda for Tuesday's meeting below.

How to submit Public Comment: To join the regular meeting by phone, dial: 1-669-900-9128. Webinar ID: 891 7030 6572. If you are watching the livestream of the City Council meeting, and wish to make either a general public comment or comment on a specific agenda item, please select this link to register to speak.

Written comment will be accepted until 3 p.m. the day of the meeting via email to cityclerk@cityofsantamaria.org. Your comments will be provided to the City Council, and summarized into the record at the meeting.

