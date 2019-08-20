In a split-vote decision after a lengthy discussion, the Santa Maria City Council voted Tuesday to join Monterey Bay Community Power Authority’s community choice energy program.
A community choice energy program serves as an alternative to an investor-owned utility energy supply system, allowing a local government to purchase power on behalf of its residents and businesses while still receiving transmission and distribution service from the existing utility provider.
Proponents of the community choice energy system tout that it offers local control over their energy sources and the ability to lower costs for customers.
On Tuesday, the City Council voted 3-2 in favor of joining Monterey Bay Community Power. Mayor Alice Patino and Councilwoman Etta Waterfield voted no, saying they needed to do more analysis about the program before moving forward.
Santa Maria is expected to begin receiving electricity from Monterey Bay Community Power in early 2021. Residents and businesses would be automatically enrolled in the program but have the option to opt out and continue receiving service from Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
The Monterey Bay Community Power-sourced electricity would be transmitted through lines operated and maintained by PG&E.
PG&E also would remain responsible for handling billing.
The Monterey Bay community choice energy program offers electricity from 100% carbon-free sources. Around 33% of the power is from renewable sources like solar and wind; the remainder is procured from hydroelectric plants.
During the meeting, Councilmembers Gloria Soto and Mike Cordero said the savings that residents could expect made a compelling argument for joining the power agency.
Assistant City Manager Patrick Wiemiller said Santa Maria residents and businesses are expected to receive rebates on their electricity bills that amount to around $1.84 million in 2021 and 2022 and $2.94 million per year during the following three years.
The City Council’s move makes Santa Maria the latest agency on the Central Coast to join the Monterey Bay program, which was formed in 2017 and began providing power to Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties the following year.
Since then, Monterey Bay Community Power has been expanding south into San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Over the past year, Guadalupe and most cities in San Luis Obispo County have signed on to join the program.
Last month, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors decided to join the program on behalf of the county’s unincorporated areas.
Six members of the public urged the council to join the Monterey Bay program, while two people voiced their opposition.
Ken Hough, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Action Network, said the program would provide incentives for the production of local clean energy while, also, providing residents savings on their electricity costs.
Andy Caldwell, executive director of the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture and Business, said PG&E and Southern California Edison had the buying power and staying power that community choice energy programs lack.
“Monterey Bay doesn’t even have a credit rating yet,” said Caldwell, who is also a Republican congressional candidate for the 24th District.