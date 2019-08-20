Santa Barbara County residents and businesses may be getting greenhouse-gas-free electricity from renewable sources in a year or so after the Board of Supervisors voted to join the Monterey Bay Community Power Authority. Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam dissenting, to obtain the county customers’ electricity through the Monterey Bay Community Choice Energy project, although the board will have opportunities to pull out before the power starts flowing to customers, probably sometime in 2021.