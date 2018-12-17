Councilman Jack Boysen will retire from the City Council on Tuesday after eight years of service spent assisting Santa Maria in bringing on new leadership at the Police Department, helping with the city's water rights negotiations and advocating for more homeless services.
Raised in San Diego, Boysen moved to Santa Maria in 1980 and bought Frazee Paint. After selling the business in 1985, Boysen attended graduate school at San Diego State University and spent two years working for a large accounting firm before returning to Santa Maria to start a construction business.
On Tuesday, the City Council will issue a proclamation to honor Boysen for his service to Santa Maria.
Boysen, who previously served as a county planning commissioner and executive assistant to former 5th District County Supervisor Joe Centeno, came to public service with a background in finance and construction.
“I had never had anything to do with politics but, in 2002, I was complaining to the then Supervisor-elect Joe Centeno about the process for getting projects through the county Planning Commission,” Boysen said. “And he basically called me out on it and said, ‘Why don’t you be my planning commissioner and do something about it?’”
After serving on the Planning Commission for four years and working for Centeno for a year, Boysen chose to run for the City Council in 2010. “One of the council members was retiring at that time, Hilda Zacarias, so there was an open seat and I decided to run.”
Councilman Dr. Michael Moats said Boysen’s financial expertise has assisted the council. “He was of great help in the ongoing water rights negotiation for the city of Santa Maria which is hopefully coming to a successful conclusion,” Moats said. “He is skilled at budget spreadsheets and the financial implications of our union labor negotiations. He will be missed.”
During Boysen’s time on the council, the city built a new headquarters for Santa Maria Police, finalized the Enos Ranch development and renovated Oakley and Buena Vista parks. “The biggest thing I found out about serving on the City Council is that it’s so much more than just making budget decisions and kind of the traditional things,” he said. “It really is setting the course for future generations. For so many of the decisions we make on the City Council, the impact may not be felt for another five or 10 years.”
Boysen said his background in finance helped inform the way he approached his work on the City Council. “One of the things that I was able to do was really dissect the budgets and financial statements of the city,” he said. “When I first joined the council, the city manager at the time kept saying, ‘We’re going broke.’ We weren’t going broke. Certainly, we had to do some belt-tightening and he had a recession going on, but it wasn’t, ‘The sky is falling.’
“My basic philosophy is we need to be conservative with the taxpayer’s dollars but we’re not here to accumulate this big hoard of cash,” Boysen said. “We’re there to provide services. That was my goal — I was able to provide some insight as to what we could and couldn’t do to the other council members in a little bit of a different perspective from where city management was coming from.”
Boysen said he’s proud of helping to assist with the transformation of the Police Department during his time on the City Council. “When I came on in 2010, the Police Department was — for lack of a better word — in turmoil,” he said. “The line staff didn’t get along with management. We had all kinds of issues — we had shootings, we had an officer-involved shooting the first couple of years I was on the council. It was time for a change in management, and being part of that process is the thing I’m proudest of. We developed a true community policing mentality and really made some significant changes for the better.”
In addition to his role on the council, Boysen served as the chief financial officer for the Good Samaritan Shelter from 2008 through earlier this year. During his time on the council, Boysen was an advocate for affordable housing projects like the Residences at Depot Street and earlier this year, Boysen was a proponent of declaring a shelter emergency within Santa Maria to ensure the city was eligible to receive funds from the state that had been earmarked for addressing homelessness.
In advance of the 2018 council election, Boysen chose not to seek re-election to a third term. Boysen’s council seat will be filled by Councilwoman-elect Gloria Soto, who will be sworn in on Tuesday.
“I think it’s time for new blood,” Boysen said. “I’m excited about Gloria Soto getting elected. She ran a great campaign. I think she’ll bring a different perspective to the council that I certainly didn't have and the other council members don’t have.”
Boysen said he was especially excited to see someone as young as Soto, who is 29 years old, get elected. “When I first got elected to the council, I was 61 years old,” He said. “I was the youngest person on the council. It’s crazy. The average age of the council is almost 70, if not older than that. It’s time that someone else has a shot at it.”
Going forward, Boysen said he expects to spend more time bike riding and visiting Orange County to see his two daughters and grandchildren. “I’ve had a lot of different careers,” he said. “I know I have at least one more adventure left in me. I’ve had a couple of inquiries if I’d be interested, but I don’t think I’m going to do anything for the next six months.”