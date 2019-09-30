The Santa Maria City Council will consider proposed increases for water and sewer rates during Tuesday's council meeting.
The proposed increases to water and sewer fees are necessary to account for increased costs to the water and sewer utilities, a city spokesman said. The city’s last increase for water and sewer rates occurred in July 2017.
A single-family home with a ¾-inch meter would pay an additional $14.63 each month to use 15 units of water in 2020. Monthly rates would continue to go up at a rate of $5.75 in 2021, $5.93 in 2022 and $6.30 in 2023.
One unit is equal to 100 cubic feet of water, or approximately 748 gallons.
Notices discussing the proposed changes are being distributed with utility bills. The notice is also posted on the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/utilities under “Rates.”
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in City Council chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.
Written protests to the proposed rate increases must be received before the public hearing concludes.
The City Council would be unable to approve the increases if a majority of the city's approximately 22,000 water customers lodged protests.