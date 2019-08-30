The Santa Maria City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed 30-unit apartment complex in the southwest portion of the city.
The project, called Oakley Street Apartments, is being developed by Gustavo Alvarez.
The development -- located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the 800 block of Oakley Drive -- would be built on a 2.1-acre lot and include a mix of one- and two-story buildings. The density is approximately 14 units per acre.
The Planning Commission approved the project during its July 17 meeting.
The council also will discuss a proposed ordinance that would require landlords to compensate tenants should they be displaced due to a conversion to H-2A or employee housing.
The proposed ordinance has been championed by Councilwoman Gloria Soto as a way to protect individuals and families from being displaced due to the high demand for farmworker housing in the region.
There is no action planned on during Tuesday's discussion, which is intended for the City Council to provide city staff with more direction.
The meeting starts at 5:30 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.