A re-elected member and a newly elected member of the Santa Maria City Council were sworn in Tuesday night when the council and others also paid tribute to a longtime member participating in her last meeting before retiring.

After the council certified the Nov. 8 General Election results, a proclamation was read and presented to District 4 Councilwoman Etta Waterfield, who chose not to seek re-election because she is retiring to Montana.

Councilwoman Gloria Soto, who was re-elected to her District 3 seat, and Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez, who was elected to replace Waterfield in the District 4 seat, each took the oath of office.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley.

