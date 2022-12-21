A re-elected member and a newly elected member of the Santa Maria City Council were sworn in Tuesday night when the council and others also paid tribute to a longtime member participating in her last meeting before retiring.
After the council certified the Nov. 8 General Election results, a proclamation was read and presented to District 4 Councilwoman Etta Waterfield, who chose not to seek re-election because she is retiring to Montana.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto, who was re-elected to her District 3 seat, and Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez, who was elected to replace Waterfield in the District 4 seat, each took the oath of office.
Although the council was scheduled to reorganize — essentially select a mayor pro tem — that was delayed until the first meeting in January because Mayor Alice Patino was absent.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Cordero chaired the meeting and read the commendation to Waterfield, although he said it should have been read by her friend Patino.
The proclamation noted Waterfield was a 37-year resident of the city and has been a member of the City Council since 2014 after serving on the Planning Commission for 11 years, including three terms as chair.
It noted Waterfield had always advocated for public safety and economic development, including the Enos Ranch project, as well as affordable housing, senior resources and activities, quality of life issues and “making the community more prosperous.”
Waterfield, who received a standing ovation, delivered a long going-away speech that ranged across her experiences here, paying tribute to her parents, the greatness of the United States and the importance of working hard.
“I came to Santa Maria kicking and screaming,” she said. “My husband decided that we needed to be in California — we were living in Sedona, (Ariz.) we were married, with the children — and I’d never been away from my family and my friends.
“But he said, ‘If we’re going to make a living, sweetheart, we’ve got to go somewhere else,’ and California — Santa Maria — was the place,” she continued. “I said, ‘I will give you one year.’ I said, ‘If I can’t do this, I’m going back to Sedona and everything we know.’ And he goes, ‘Fair enough.’”
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
She added, “Well, you know, I no sooner hit the road running, and the people of Santa Maria have been such wonderful, wonderful people to me, and they have opened their arms up to my husband, to our children, given us many opportunities to do what … the desires of our hearts are. … I want to thank my husband for bringing me here.”
After being sworn in, Soto expressed gratitude to all those who helped her get re-elected, her supporters and her donors.
“But most importantly, I’d like to thank the largest special interest group in the city of Santa Maria,” she said. “And they are the working families of our community.”
After loud applause from the audience, she continued, “I am looking forward to continuing the work we started in 2018, and ensuring that we have a thriving Santa Maria for all residents.
“I, we, we believe in a vision where folks, people, everyday Santa Marians can play, live and work here in our community, a Santa Maria where young people have a bright future and endless opportunities to succeed, and a community that uplifts its working class families.”
Hernandez took the oath of office with her husband and daughter standing by her side, then took her seat on the dais and thanked her volunteers, supporters and mostly her family.
She said she’s serving on the council for the future of the community.
“Everybody knows, and I told everybody about my vision for the city, that it’s really about the youth, it’s about the businesses, and it’s about living in a safe city,” Hernandez said.