The Santa Maria City Council unanimously agreed to buy five new electric buses for Santa Maria Regional Transit and a new ladder truck for the Fire Department instead of a previously authorized used ladder truck.
The decisions, requiring budget adjustments of $4.9 million to cover the cost of the buses and $1 million for a down payment on the ladder truck, came following a healthy second-quarter budget report that showed city revenues running higher than last year and exceeding expenses to date.
Funding for the electric buses was included in the Public Works Department’s Transit Division budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, but the division asked to have it moved to the 2022-23 budget for several reasons, according to a report from Mary Harvey, director of finance.
In addition to allowing SMRT to continue operating efficiently, expending the funds this fiscal year will help the transit system comply with state zero-emission mandates and further its effort to be 100% electric by 2040.
It will also allow the Transit Division to secure a spot in the bus production schedule, although it will still be 14 to 16 months before the city can take delivery of the new buses, according to Harvey’s report.
Currently, the city operates two SMRT electric buses.
Last summer, the city was awarded a $6.6 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to purchase six new electric buses.
Going to an all-electric fleet is expected to save $300,000 a year in fuel and maintenance costs, city officials said at the time.
New ladder truck
As part of the 2022-24 budget, the city authorized the staff to purchase a used ladder truck to join the current 62-foot-long truck, with a 107-foot ladder, added to the apparatus fleet in 2018.
Having a second ladder truck will assure the department has adequate equipment to respond to fires in high-rise buildings.
But the staff has been unable to locate a used ladder truck in appropriate condition, leading to the Fleet Division’s request to purchase a new truck, Harvey said in her report.
Division staff also recently identified $850,000 in funding available from a grant the city received to purchase the existing ladder truck.
Because it takes three to five years for a new ladder truck to be built, manufacturers generally require a down payment at the time an order is placed, which also locks in the price for the apparatus, Harvey said.
The $1 million down payment approved by the council will come from Measure U funds collected from a quarter-cent sales tax first approved by voters in 2012, then extended in 2018, to pay for public safety services in the city.