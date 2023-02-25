The Santa Maria City Council unanimously agreed to buy five new electric buses for Santa Maria Regional Transit and a new ladder truck for the Fire Department instead of a previously authorized used ladder truck.

The decisions, requiring budget adjustments of $4.9 million to cover the cost of the buses and $1 million for a down payment on the ladder truck, came following a healthy second-quarter budget report that showed city revenues running higher than last year and exceeding expenses to date.

Funding for the electric buses was included in the Public Works Department’s Transit Division budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, but the division asked to have it moved to the 2022-23 budget for several reasons, according to a report from Mary Harvey, director of finance.

