Santa Maria City Council split over campaign contribution limits

The Santa Maria City Council decided in a split vote Tuesday night to maintain a zero limit on campaign contributions in local elections, with some councilmembers arguing that large contributions have not been an issue locally in the past and enforcement is not needed.

The decision means the city will maintain the status quo regarding election contributions, which allows candidates to accept individual contributions of any amount in local elections, rather than adopting the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) standard limit of $4,700 or setting another amount.

Under state Assembly Bill 571, all cities and counties that do not adopt contribution limits or have them in place — Santa Maria's zero limit qualifies — will be required to adopt the state limit by January 2021.

Councilman Michael Cordero argued against changing the city's zero limit and adopting the state cap, stating that enforcement by the FPPC in local elections would take control away from the local government.

"If we had an exorbitant donation from someone, that would certainly surface in a relatively short space of time, and I don't think it would help the candidate at all. I would be in favor of not having a limit, that way the state is not in our business and we can continue on," Cordero said.

According to Chief Deputy City Clerk Rhonda White, the average individual contribution received in past elections has been approximately $1,500, with contributions rarely topping $2,000.