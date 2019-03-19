The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday heard from a dozen community speakers who voiced opinions on how H-2A housing should be regulated in the city as officials sought out public input in advance of a planned vote on an H-2A ordinance next month.
Relied on by several large growers in the Santa Maria Valley region, the H-2A program allows employers to bring temporary, nonimmigrant workers to the United States for seasonal farm labor. Under the program, employers must provide housing at no cost to workers, provide daily transportation to and from the work site and provide daily meals or facilities for workers to prepare meals for themselves.
On Tuesday, community members expressed their thoughts about how and where H-2A workers should be housed.
Several Santa Maria residents voiced concern about the old Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, near IHOP restaurant, which has been purchased by Betteravia Farms for conversion into H-2A housing.
Jackie Brunello said homeowners purchased their houses with the expectation that they would be living in neighborhoods full of families and that H-2A projects change the nature of the neighborhoods in which they’re placed.
“My husband and I moved from a once-wonderful neighborhood and moved to a new development. First, because our family needed a larger home. And second, because our former neighborhood had become transitional with many homes being lived in by groups of unrelated people and many homes in a state of neglect,” she said. “A nearby motel is in process of conversion to long-term housing for foreign farmworkers. We feel these changes may threaten the peaceful nature of our neighborhoods and, perhaps, our safety.”
One woman, who identified herself as a resident of the Hancock Park neighborhood, said she and her husband were concerned for the “fiscal and physical safety of [their] area.”
“We need to be reminded or reassured that these people will be somewhat contained,” she said. “That I’m not going to find these people on my doorstep. That’s what concerns me. These people deserve a good place to live, don’t get me wrong … but I think the community here needs to think about what this will do with that residential neighborhood in there."
Hazel Davalos, of CAUSE, said her organization felt strongly about guest workers having safe, adequate housing but also wanted to advocate for local families that could be at risk of displacement by residential housing stock being used for farmworkers.
“We are in support of H-2A workers being housed in commercial zones, particularly in the hotels where they’ve been housed for the last several years,” she said. “These hotels are literally built to house large numbers of workers and creates a more comfortable environment for workers. Since they are not permitted housing stock, we are reassured that families are not being displaced.”
Davalos suggested the council adopt a tenant displacement assistance provision in the ordinance they ultimately adopt that would require landlords to provide a payment worth several months' rent to tenants if they convert a rental property to employee housing.
“It’s unfortunate that there are some people that are hostile to the idea of farmworkers living next to them,” she said. “I’d like to remind folks in this room that these people come to earn money for their families … these workers are not a threat.”
Betteravia Farms CEO Joe Leonard said that his company determined that using motels to house H-2A workers was the best option for its labor needs.
Leonard also said that in over six years of using the program with over 1,000 different employees, only one person ever had to be sent back for any issue.
“We deported that person because of drugs,” he said. “Outside of that, we’ve had zero incidents. We’ve had a very good response from them. These are good, hardworking people; they deserve our respect.”
Labor contractor Carlos Castaneda said the H-2A program was misunderstood by many residents.
“I know it’s human nature that we fear things we don’t understand,” he said. “Personally, I’ve been aware of at least six years this program has existed in this community. And there’s been zero police calls at housing units [for H-2A farmworkers]. I think that speaks to that extensive screening process for H-2A employees, including interviews and background checks by our U.S. consulate.”
The City Council plans to revisit the issue of H-2A housing during its April 16 meeting, Mayor Alice Patino said.
In other business, the City Council voted 4-1 to express support for an ExxonMobil project involving trucking crude oil from a coastal platform to a refinery near Santa Maria. The project, which is under consideration by the county Planning Commission, will take 70 trucks each across Highway 101 spread out over a 24-hour-period.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto — who was the sole no vote on the resolution — said she felt the council should postpone its vote until the county’s environmental impact report was released to make a well-informed decision.
Over a dozen community members spoke out prior to the vote, with some calling for the measure to pass and others asking the council to vote no.
Andy Caldwell, of the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture and Business, noted the trucking is only a temporary solution and that the oil industry supplies the economy with high-paying jobs.
Abraham Melendrez, of CAUSE, urged the council to vote no and reconsider the issue after the EIR is released.
“Trucking is one of the most dangerous ways to transport oil,” he said. “It would not only endanger our environment and the lives of daily drivers along Highway 101.”