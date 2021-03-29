Santa Maria residents are invited to provide feedback about the city's proposed allocations of $1.7 million in Community Development Block Grant funds for the upcoming fiscal year.
Community members will have the chance to share comments during a public hearing about CDBG funds at the April 6 meeting of the City Council at 5:30 p.m., according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Recommended allocations can be viewed within the drafted 2021-22 Action Plan on the city’s website at cityofsantamaria.org/caper.
The federal funding process for the upcoming fiscal year began last summer, when organizations submitted applications for funding. In October, the City Council identified funding priorities including Preisker Park improvements, city sidewalk renovations, and funds for housing and shelter services.
Information about how to participate in the April 6 hearing will be posted on the meeting agenda at cityofsantamaria.org at least 72 hours before the meeting.
The 2021-22 CDBG Action Plan will be officially adopted at the May 4 meeting of the City Council, following the public hearing and a 30-day review period.
The City Council also will allocate an additional $37,500 to public services that applied for funding in the 2021-22 fiscal year during the April 6 meeting.
For more information about the public hearing or CDBG funds in Santa Maria, contact the Special Projects Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2118.
