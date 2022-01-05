A proposed library fine amnesty program was shut down by the Santa Maria City Council in a 3-2 vote on Tuesday night, as leaders debated whether to eliminate barriers to library access or ensure materials are returned through a punitive system.
Library Fine Amnesty Month was intended to allow patrons to return any undamaged, overdue materials to the book drops or circulation desks at local branches during January to have their associated late fees waived.
City Librarian Mary Housel said fine revenue — around $12,000 annually — is too low to be a form of funding for the library, and that the fees pose an economic barrier to many families who, for whatever reason, do not return materials on time. By offering a grace period, staff hoped that patrons who may have been avoiding the library due to fines would finally return their items.
"I used to believe, like you, that there needed to be a penalty to get people to return books. It's an old school line of thought in the library world and it has changed because we found that it is an economic barrier, and we have a lot of low-income people in Santa Maria that would really benefit from being able to not have a fine accrued to their account," Housel said.
Despite this, and the fact that Santa Maria is the only library system in the Black Gold Cooperative Library System with an overdue fine policy still in place, Mayor Alice Patino and councilmembers Etta Waterfield and Mike Cordero rejected the program and opted to continue charging fees as a form of responsibility, while Gloria Soto and Carlos Escobedo supported it.
"They’re finding a way to get there [to the library], they're finding a way to get what they want to use, but they’re not bringing it back. We’ve got to be strong and we’ve got to set rules," Waterfield said.
"Maybe we should be charging more!" Patino joked during the meeting.
Residents are fined 25 cents for each day a book is overdue until the total reaches $8, according to Housel. Patrons are blocked from using their library card after accruing $10 in fines.
Of the 45,037 cardholders with the Santa Maria Public Library, around 14%, or 6,469, have fines totaling at least $10 and are blocked from using library services. Nearly 2,000 of the blocked patrons are juveniles.
Housel pointed out that some residents also bypass the fine system in Santa Maria by returning overdue books to other participating Black Gold Cooperative library systems like San Luis Obispo, which have discontinued fees.
Back in May 2021, the Library Board of Trustees unanimously recommended the total elimination of library fees at the Main Branch Library and its branches in Guadalupe, Orcutt, Los Alamos and Cuyama, and in the fall suggested that the changes be piloted with Library Fine Amnesty Month.
Housel said the program was in place for the first few days of January prior to being brought before the council, and that on Monday alone, the library saw around $175 in forgiven fines and returned materials.
"I'm sure there were some people who were so happy to be able to take advantage of something like this. It’s just this small fine at the library, but it’s one more thing that’s taking away from being able to buy something else," Housel said. "We were thinking we could go ahead and have amnesty month without having council approval, but then we were asked to put it on the agenda."
Councilwoman Soto stated her disappointment in fellow councilmembers for not supporting the initiative, which she said is one of equity.
"Ultimately, this is an equity issue, and as Ms. Housel mentioned, economic barriers exist especially during the time of COVID, and I’m mind blown that we’re not willing to forgive, just for one month, a 50 cent fine or a $10 fine," she said.
Other Black Gold Cooperative Library System participants including Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Goleta, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo County, and Blanchard have all gone fine-free, along with California's larger libraries in Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Francisco.