The Santa Maria City Council has updated city service fees for the first time in 15 years, a move that could bring $1.69 million in additional revenue but sparked controversy about further delaying necessary financial changes in the city.
New user fees for over 240 different services, from building permits to ambulance calls, have been under review for the past 18 months with the help of a consulting firm in an effort to lower city subsidies and shift the cost burden for certain services from taxpayers to the individual user.
Due to a high level of subsidies, the city currently recovers 32% of service costs, with city taxpayers covering around 68% of costs, according to city Finance Director Mary Harvey. Within the new fee system recommended by Fullerton-based Revenue and Cost Specialists, the city would recover 53% of costs and taxpayers would only cover 47%.
However, due to concerns about some recommended fees being too high, such as the $12,000 fee to file an appeal to the City Council, the council chose to reduce each of the recommended fees by 50% with the goal of adopting the remaining fee costs over the next five years.
“I don't want a constituent who is trying to develop something or has a concern … to look at that [fee] and say, ‘I can't afford that.’ I feel like they’re blocking constituents from coming to us for a second opinion, and I want to keep that door as open as possible,” Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said of the appeal fee.
The new fees were adopted in a 3-2 vote, with councilmembers Gloria Soto and Carlos Escobedo dissenting, and will be adopted at the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1.
Soto, Escobedo and city staff expressed concerns that not adopting the full fee recommendations could delay the allocation of additional funds to critical projects and vacant positions across city departments.
Currently vacant positions such as the fire marshal and various city planners, for example, cannot be filled due to revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. Not adopting the full user fee changes, which consultants estimate would result in a $3.9 million revenue growth, could require these positions to remain vacant, City Manager Jason Stilwell said.
“The impact of that is slower service and delays to the quality of the service to those fields, but also being able to make sure that we’re able to provide the service that we wanted to,” City Manager Jason Stilwell said. “That challenge would continue to accumulate, to the extent that we’re using the tax money to fund the fire marshal, for example.”
The city first introduced the fee study from Revenue and Cost Specialists on Feb. 2 and held two public workshops over the following month. Officials chose to continue subsidizing the majority of Recreation and Parks fees in order to keep activity costs affordable for residents, a concern expressed by many constituents during workshops.
The only Recreation and Parks fees that will see increases are rentals of ball fields and library rooms for public events, according to city staff.
Recommended fee increases ranged from under 30% to 100%, and were based on the number of hours spent by staff members on each process, according to Community Development Director Chuen Ng.
"It’s purely an objective study on how time is spent. However, there are opportunities for staffing increases to increase efficiency," Ng said.
Waterfield and Mayor Alice Patino also argued that proposed fee increases would severely burden developers, who would be required to pay $14,000 for consideration of a planned development permit rather than the current $2,700 to $3,400 range.
Going forward, the council requested that an additional committee with stakeholders like developers and homebuyers be allowed to provide input as user fees are increased over the coming years.
When it comes to appeal fees, Stilwell said the City Council can use its discretion to decide to waive these fees based on the circumstance.
The City Council also chose to decrease the recommended time between review periods for user fees, which will now be reviewed at least every five years instead of staff's recommendation of every 10 years.
A long waiting period between reviews, Waterfield said, is what led the city to have to make substantial fee changes this year. The user fee study completed by the consultant took over a year and cost $35,000, according to Ng.
The user fee study presented in April is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/proposeduserfees. Under the council decision, each recommended fee increase will be cut by 50%.
