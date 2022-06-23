The Santa Maria City Council engaged in a lengthy discussion about expanding Spanish language translation at council meetings during its budget hearing Tuesday, ultimately choosing to maintain translation by request instead of offering in-person translation.
City staff laid out four options regarding translation of its meetings: maintaining the status quo by continuing translation upon request, adding captions to the YouTube video, using computer-generated services like Wordly or contracting in-person translators.
Council members Carlos Escobedo and Gloria Soto were ultimately unable to convince other council members to add in-person translation, with the rest of the council approving the budget as is on a 3-2 vote after an hour of discussion on the issue. The council did direct staff to conduct outreach to Spanish-speaking media to see what interest the community might have in expanding services.
While the majority of the budget had been presented without action from the council, city staff required direction on the issue of Spanish translation after past and present councils expressed a desire to increase public participation.
"The threshold question is does the council want to do something different? The next question would be, how different?" asked City Manager Jason Stilwell.
Stilwell laid out the four options, noting that the city currently provides volunteer-based translators in person if residents request them ahead of time. He also outlined costs involved, as computer-generated translation is estimated at $10,000 to $15,000, while contracting in-person services would be roughly $40,000 over the course of the two-year budget.
Stilwell noted that Santa Barbara County's switch to live translation for Board of Supervisors meetings cost the city roughly $200,000 but saw little increase in turnout.
Councilman Mike Cordero asked how often requests for translation are made, to which city staff said the City Clerk's Office is almost never contacted for translation ahead of a council meeting. Soto noted that contacting the city clerk is an added step that reduces engagement.
"For the purposes of accessibility, it makes it quite challenging for folks to have to take on that extra hurdle just to participate in council meetings," said Soto, who advocated for in-person services. "It would send a loud message from the City Council that we are intentional about being accessible to our residents and removing barriers that may hinder the opportunity for folks to actively engage."
The city previously offered translation from 2003 to 2007 as a full-time service. More recently, during four public City Council redistricting meetings, the city paid approximately $2,400 on translation. Some on the council saw expansion beyond that as a potential financial burden to the city.
"That's $200,000 that could go someplace else that could be utilized better," said Councilwoman Etta Waterfield, who advocated for adding captions to YouTube but didn't want to add additional costs to the city. "Historically, the city of Santa Maria has been very cognizant of providing translators when needed, so I don’t see it — other than going to the YouTube and passing that … we’ve done quite a bit as opposed to going out and dragging them in."
According to 2020 census data, more than 65% of Santa Maria residents speak a language other than English at home. The language barrier proved a significant barrier throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as information about measures like mask-wearing and social distancing was slow to reach many members of non-English-speaking communities. City officials like Mayor Alice Patino pushed for area governments to partner with nonprofits and volunteers to help expand communication throughout the crisis, although those efforts did not extend to language services being provided at council meetings.
“The demand has not materialized to the level where we need [translation] for each meeting. We would like to see more, I think it would be useful to have it available, because we want more people to participate. We do make that known, that everyone is welcome,” Mark van de Kamp, public information manager, said in September 2021.
In August 2021, federal officials ordered Santa Maria to reexamine language access and cultural competency after concerns about discrimination were raised involving a now-retired H-2A housing city ordinance limiting where migrant agricultural workers could live in the city. This led to the creation of Santa Maria's first-ever Language Action Plan aimed at expanding access and outreach tools for those with limited English proficiency, focusing on Spanish and Tagalog speakers. The plan calls for city staff to receive training to help provide in-person and over-the-phone services, as well as expanding advertising and notification in languages other than English.
"We need to keep in mind this is taxpayer money, and there's a lot of unfunded things we need to do in Santa Maria. We need to be wise how we spend taxpayer money," Patino said at the budget hearing Tuesday. "Perhaps we could have Mark [van de Kamp] contact the radio stations and make a real push on that, and if we need to come back to it we can certainly do that."
Escobedo, who volunteered as a Spanish translator for the council prior to his election, suggested instead that the city commit to try in-person translation for one year. If, after that time, the engagement wasn't there, he said the city could opt against renewing the service.
"I hear a lot of talk about people coming to the door and talking with us, telling us, 'We want to stay and participate.' I think instead of waiting for that to happen, I'm speaking from the other side — how can we help people cross through that door," he said. "Let's try one year — that's $15,000 to $20,000 — and then we can decide if there's enough participation."
The discussion ended when Waterfield motioned for the budget to be approved without additional funding for in-person translation.