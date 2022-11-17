Without questions or comments, the Santa Maria City Council unanimously approved the first quarter financial report along with personnel and operational changes requested by staff Tuesday night.

The vote came after hearing a report on the first quarter of budget revenues and expenditures from Mary Harvey, director of finance, that also drew no public comments.

Harvey said the General Fund had experienced salary savings of $3.6 million, or 5.8%, in the first quarter that ended Sept. 30 due to vacancies in most operational departments.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

