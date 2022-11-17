Without questions or comments, the Santa Maria City Council unanimously approved the first quarter financial report along with personnel and operational changes requested by staff Tuesday night.
The vote came after hearing a report on the first quarter of budget revenues and expenditures from Mary Harvey, director of finance, that also drew no public comments.
Harvey said the General Fund had experienced salary savings of $3.6 million, or 5.8%, in the first quarter that ended Sept. 30 due to vacancies in most operational departments.
“Staff expects to achieve additional salary savings because the city, like most businesses, is having difficulty finding and retaining personnel in the current labor market,” Harvey said.
“This budget savings, combined with the latest revenue estimates, are expected to eliminate the need for the $2.7 million [Local Economic Augmentation Fund] transfer that was budgeted to help balance the budget,” she added.
Personnel changes approved by the council in response to the report included dropping two part-time park service coordinator and one limited service park service aide allocations to create one full-time park officer position.
In addition, three part-time park officer positions were essentially turned into three full-time park officer positions.
The changes will be cost-neutral within the Measure U budget, Harvey’s report on the staff recommendations said.
A limited-service aquatics safety and education specialist job classification was also created to streamline the annual process of hiring seasonal employees in two job classifications and to enhance and sustain youth recreation activities.
No additional funding will be needed for the position due to vacancies, the report said.
Operational changes including increasing the Mobil Fleet Fund by $450,000 to replace a nonfunctional refuse collection side autoloader, moving the appropriation from the already approved 2023-24 fiscal year budget to the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
Santa Maria Regional Transit Fund appropriations were increased by $900,000 to purchase six replacement paratransit vehicles and two Americans with Disabilities Act accessible supervisory vans, also moving that funding to the 2022-23 fiscal year from the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Water Fund appropriations for both fiscal years were increased by $500,000 for an emergency temporary connection of Well 6 to the Well 11 header line while the permanent connection is designed and constructed.
The temporary connection is needed to meet water supply demands during the peak summer and fall seasons, the report said.
The council vote also established a minimum wage increase effective January 2023 to align with the state mandated minimum wage increase.
Currently, the minimum wage is $15 an hour, but that will increase to $15.50 an hour in January.
The council also established a new Comprehensive Schematic Pay Schedule for all full-time and part-time employees in accordance with California Public Employees Retirement System guidelines.
Harvey’s report said the budget amendments will allow the staff to maintain operations and meet new state regulations.