The Santa Maria City Council opened its meeting Tuesday with a dedication to this year’s Hometown Heroes.
Every year, the city Recreation and Parks Department honors local veterans, first responders and essential workers with a banner displayed prominently on lampposts throughout Santa Maria.
This year, 34 individuals were recognized, with their friends and family packing the council chamber beyond capacity for the recognition ceremony.
“This year’s class of heroes includes some of our essential workers, and we are real happy to have some of our essential workers from our education community on the list tonight,” said Alex Posada, Recreation and Parks director.
The banners will be displayed along South College Drive, in the Bradley Square area, with photos of the Hometown Heroes. They will be up for six months before the honoree has the option to take the banner home.
Honored this year are:
- Virgie Alarcon, essential worker —education
- Daniel Anaya, Army
- Joshua Bachrach, Army
- Donna Baker, essential worker — education
- Fred Balderama Jr., Marines
- Steve Blaylock, Navy
- John M. Brenneman, Army
- Julie Budzisz, essential worker — social services
- Jack Clark, Army
- Joel Clark, Army
- Kimberly Cloud, Army
- Charlie Corral, Army
- Benjamin Curaza, Army
- Melvin Drake, Air Force
- Ronald Edar, Marines
- Rodolfo Elias, Army
- Raiden Grady, Navy
- Amy Guerra, essential worker — education
- Luis Guerra, essential worker — education
- Andy Hernandez, Navy
- Don Kurtze, Army
- Atilano Lariba Jr., Army
- Trina Leornas-Hurtado, essential worker — education
- David Llamas, Army
- Cristina Miranda, Navy
- Raymond Nieto, Army
- Steve Orozco, police officer
- Gabriel Ponce, essential worker — education
- Beatrice Real, Army
- Francisco Rivera, Army
- Jaco Siratt III, Army
- Michael Tolan, Navy
- Shawn Torres, Marines
- Shawn Tracht, essential worker —education