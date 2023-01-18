Backed by a map of Santa Maria from 1989, at left, and various specific plans, Blosser Ranch developers' representative Laurie Tamura gives the Santa Maria City Council a brief history of the project site and the benefits the project will bring in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday's meeting.
The proposed Santa Maria Sports Complex in the Blosser Ranch development would contain four soccer fields, four basketball half-courts, two futsal courts, a picnic area, children's playground and an adult fitness area, as shown in this conceptual drawing by Wallace Group. The complex would extend from Battles Road, at left, to Stowell Road, at right, adjacent to the railroad tracks along South Depot Street, at bottom.
Contributed
A 150-acre project that will bring 1,480 rental homes, a sports complex, a park, a school and a fire station to the southwest edge of Santa Maria will have both positive and negative impacts, the City Council heard Tuesday night.
As proposed, the development would have 340 single-family homes, 320 accessory dwelling units and 820 multifamily housing units, and the presentation to the council focused on the impacts it would have on public improvements.
Laurie Tamura, representing current owners Canfield Development Co., said the staff report failed to include many of the benefits the project would bring to the city, however, including tens of millions of dollars in impact fees and property taxes.
Since the presentation was simply to provide an update on the current status of the project, the council took no action other than to receive and file the report.
The site is bounded by Blosser Road on the west, Stowell and Battles roads on the north and south, respectively, and the Santa Maria Valley Railroad tracks along South Depot Street on the east.
Chuen Ng, director of the Community Development Department, said recognizing the need for housing in the community, the specific plan allows the project to have smaller lot sizes and greater density than typical housing subdivisions but attempts to balance that with open space.
The project would have 340 single-family lots on 60 acres; a typical project would require 80 acres for that number of homes, he said.
Ng said the proposed 320 accessory dwelling units pose a bit of a problem because new state laws allow them on essentially any residential lot and the city can’t charge impact fees on them.
“We recognize that the state is essentially giving a free pass on this,” Ng said. “But that doesn’t mean we don’t plan for the impacts. … They’re going to use our parks, they’re going to go to our schools.”
The developer is also asking for a reduction in the amount of front yard landscaping to accommodate driveways for both the single-family homes and the accessory units and a reduction in side-yard setbacks to provide carports for the accessory units.
A reduction in street widths is also requested, with some providing street parking only on one side and some providing no street parking, but parking would be available on each home site.
Alex Posada, Recreation and Parks Department director, said the sports complex will occupy a long, narrow 19-acre parcel stretching alongside the railroad tracks between Stowell and Battles roads.
The complex will consist of four soccer fields, four basketball courts, which appear to be half-courts on the preliminary drawing, two futsol courts and other amenities for adult fitness and children’s play.
A new fire station is planned to replace Station 2 on Carmen Lane, which Fire Marshal James Austin said is over its capacity.
The new station would be constructed so it could accommodate two units and would allow a 4-minute response time to Blosser Road, which Station 2 currently does not have.
The station would be located on 2 to 3 acres at La Brea and Blosser Road and would cost an estimated $8 million to $10 million.
Tamura said when the developers met with the Fire Department, they were told it would be on 1½ acres, and she disputed some other aspects of the staff report, which she said left out a lot of benefits.
She said the project would bring the city $75,000 per unit in developer fees for a total of $55 million, and property tax revenues would take a big jump because it’s been valued as agricultural land but is now valued at $70 million, which will increase as development progresses.
“This is a beneficial project for the city,” Tamura said.