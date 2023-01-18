A 150-acre project that will bring 1,480 rental homes, a sports complex, a park, a school and a fire station to the southwest edge of Santa Maria will have both positive and negative impacts, the City Council heard Tuesday night.

As proposed, the development would have 340 single-family homes, 320 accessory dwelling units and 820 multifamily housing units, and the presentation to the council focused on the impacts it would have on public improvements.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you