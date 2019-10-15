The Santa Maria City Council asked city staff on Tuesday to halt the conversion of a baseball diamond and softball field to multi-use fields after dozens of athletes and supporters expressed dismay about the decision.
The council’s direction, which preserves two ballfields at Minami Center and Simas Park, follows a Monday evening meeting about the lack of available fields for local softball and baseball players.
During Tuesday's meeting — which drew over 60 athletes, coaches and parents — community members said they did not understand why baseball and softball fields were being taken away to make room for other sports.
Recreation and Parks Department Director Alex Posada said the decision to convert the fields was made based on community input and usage patterns.
The city operates 18 athletic field spaces, which includes 11 ballfields.
Multi-use grass fields would allow for residents to play baseball and softball, along with soccer, football or lacrosse, Posada said.
“I understand the concerns,” he said. “I’ve been here for a long time. I know there’s a big emotion behind any of our sports programs. We try to meet the need based on the council’s direction and that direction was to make more fields playable for more people.”
Santa Maria High School senior Michaela Melena said the kids in the community deserve a place to practice and that grass wasn’t a suitable substitute for dirt fields.
“I don’t think you guys realize just how different practicing on grass is from practicing on dirt,” she said. “The ball balances differently, you can’t dive as easily and it’s dangerous to slide on.”
Only having grass to practice on would put local athletes at a disadvantage, Melena said.
“When they go to tournaments or even just play games at Hagerman, they’re going to have to play on dirt,” she said. “Without the experience of practicing on it, they’re not going to be able to be competitive."
Former professional baseball player Bryn Smith told the council his career grew out of playing on Santa Maria ballfields.
“Baseball has been here before anything and without it, you’ve taken away the dreams and futures of our kids,” he said.
After listening to public comment from 10 speakers about the fields, Mayor Alice Patino asked city staff to halt the conversion and bring the issue back for council discussion, leading to cheers from the athletes, parents and coaches.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto said there was a need for more recreational open space in Santa Maria but she did not want to see fields taken away from some athletes to make room for other sports.
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield asked that the city preserve the fields at Simas Park and Minami Center.
“We need to keep the dirt in place — we don’t need to let go of any of the baseball or softball fields,” she said.