Bobby Reynolds, of Santa Maria, sits on a cot next to his possessions in the Freedom Warming Center in the National Guard armory at the Santa Maria Fairpark in this photo from Feb. 18, 2016. The center offered food, toiletries, games, TV and a place to sleep sheltered from a major storm that was expected to hit the area.
Edwin Weaver, executive director off Fighting Back Santa Maria, tells Santa Maria City Council members they give their discretionary Community Development Block Grant funds to Good Samaritan for the operation of its Freedom Warming Center and its Homeless Shelter in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday night's meeting.
Good Samaritan Shelter staff members, from left, Sandra Jimenez, Jake Weaver and Eric Justice talk in the main shelter in this photo from Sept. 17, 2019. The organization that helps homeless individuals and families received Community Development Block Grant money from Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday to support its shelter operation.
Hector Giron, chief financial officer for Good Samaritan Shelter, thanks the Santa Maria City Council and the community for supporting its efforts to help the homeless in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday night's meeting.
Good Samaritan Shelter was granted all $37,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds set aside for the Santa Maria City Council to allocate to two programs that did not receive CDBG money in the initial allocation April 4.
Each council member was provided $7,500 from the CDBG funds to allocate to one of the 15 nonprofit programs that didn’t receive initial funding or two members could combine their funds to increase a grant to a program of their choice from that list.
The proviso was that no nonprofit organization could receive less than $15,000 nor more than $20,924, Community Programs Manager Rosie Rojo said in a report to the council during Tuesday's meeting.
However, Councilman Carlos Escobedo recused himself from the discussion and decision, citing a potential conflict of interest, which boosted each council member’s total discretionary funds to $9,375.
Good Samaritan Shelter was granted $12,500 in the April 4 CDBG capital projects allocations to rehabilitate its Family Shelter, but it didn’t receive any funding for the operation of its Freedom Warming Center nor its Homeless Shelter.
On Tuesday, the council considered Good Samaritan's request for $20,000 to operate its Freedom Warming Center and $20,000 to operate its Homeless Shelter.
The council granted Good Samaritan $18,750 for each program after another nonprofit organization supported its requests.
Edwin Weaver, executive director off Fighting Back Santa Maria, recommended the council members give their funds to Good Samaritan for its Freedom Warming Center and its Homeless Shelter.
“They’re very nimble and very effective in their outreach,” Weaver told the council, adding, “They had record numbers this year.”
Fighting Back received $18,424 from CDBG public service funds in the April 4 allocation.
Weaver said the warming center was a lifesaver for homeless people during the heavy rains that started in January.
“The warming center is so vital to keep people alive, and I think without them we would have had people who would have died this year,” he said.
Weaver said the Good Samaritan Homeless Shelter is the only one for all homeless people in the community.
“They’re so effective and so frugal with their money,” he said. “I think it’s a great organization.”
Councilwoman Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez said she wanted her funds to go to the Freedom Warming Center, and Councilman Mike Cordero agreed to add his funding to hers.
Mayor Alice Patino said she wanted to allocate funds to the Homeless Shelter program, and Councilwoman Gloria Soto joined her in that proposal.
“Mr. Weaver, you were very persuasive,” Patino said.
Cordero commended Weaver for his support of Good Samaritan and the programs operated by its executive director, Sylvia Barnard, and her staff.
“I think it’s rather unusual to have one nonprofit support another nonprofit and say, ‘Hey, don’t give that money over here, give it to this person,’” Cordero said. “And I think that certainly shows professionalism.”
Hector Giron, chief financial officer for Good Samaritan, thanked the council and the community for its ongoing support, noting the shelter costs “increased significantly” during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It seems like every year, our budget just keeps increasing by hundreds of thousands of dollars, and somehow we manage to stay afloat, you know, piecemealing all these funding sources to continue to provide services,” Giron said.
“We do provide a lot of services to the community,” he added.