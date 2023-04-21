Good Samaritan Shelter was granted all $37,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds set aside for the Santa Maria City Council to allocate to two programs that did not receive CDBG money in the initial allocation April 4.

Each council member was provided $7,500 from the CDBG funds to allocate to one of the 15 nonprofit programs that didn’t receive initial funding or two members could combine their funds to increase a grant to a program of their choice from that list.

The proviso was that no nonprofit organization could receive less than $15,000 nor more than $20,924, Community Programs Manager Rosie Rojo said in a report to the council during Tuesday's meeting.

Weaver on funds for Good Samaritan.jpg

Edwin Weaver, executive director off Fighting Back Santa Maria, tells Santa Maria City Council members they give their discretionary Community Development Block Grant funds to Good Samaritan for the operation of its Freedom Warming Center and its Homeless Shelter in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday night's meeting.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Giron says thanks for the funding.jpg

Hector Giron, chief financial officer for Good Samaritan Shelter, thanks the Santa Maria City Council and the community for supporting its efforts to help the homeless in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday night's meeting.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you