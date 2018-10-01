Candidates for the Santa Maria City Council’s 3rd and 4th District elections are set to present their platforms and take audience questions at a free public forum Oct. 11.
Intended to help voters make informed decisions in the Nov. 6 election, the forum is sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters. Other sponsors include the Fund for Santa Barbara, the Santa Maria Times, the Area Agency on Aging and the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP.
The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Joseph E. Centeno Betteravia Government Center, located at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.
The upcoming election marks the first time Santa Maria will use a district system for its council elections. The 3rd District, which roughly encompasses the southwest portion of the city, and the 4th District, which encompasses the southeast portion, are up for election Nov. 6. The 1st and 2nd District seats, along with the mayor, will be voted on in 2020.
From the 3rd District, candidates Gloria Soto, Dr. Michael Moats and Raymond Acosta have been invited. From the 4th District, candidates Etta Waterfield and Raphael Gutierrez have been invited.
Information on each participating candidate and nonpartisan election information from the League of Women Voters California will be available at the event.
The forum will be recorded and uploaded to the Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters website, www.lwvsmv.org.