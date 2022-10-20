Santa Maria City Council members couldn’t reach consensus on which three of seven requests are the top priority for allocating Community Development Block Grant funds next fiscal year when they considered the proposals Tuesday night.

“I will tell the [Block Grants Advisory] Committee they are all priorities,” Rosie Rojo, the city’s community programs manager, said after each council member had voiced their preferences for priority funding.

The seven proposed projects include one from the city to provide rental assistance and six from community organizations to improve safety, provide small and large home repairs, increase accessibility for individuals with disabilities, rehabilitate a homeless shelter and a variety of improvements at an affordable apartment complex.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

