Santa Maria City Council members couldn’t reach consensus on which three of seven requests are the top priority for allocating Community Development Block Grant funds next fiscal year when they considered the proposals Tuesday night.
“I will tell the [Block Grants Advisory] Committee they are all priorities,” Rosie Rojo, the city’s community programs manager, said after each council member had voiced their preferences for priority funding.
The seven proposed projects include one from the city to provide rental assistance and six from community organizations to improve safety, provide small and large home repairs, increase accessibility for individuals with disabilities, rehabilitate a homeless shelter and a variety of improvements at an affordable apartment complex.
Grant funds requested by the city and organizations in their preapplications total more than $1.6 million, but city officials are anticipating an allocation of less than $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
To help the Block Grants Advisory Committee determine how much to allocate to which projects, the City Council was asked to prioritize the seven proposals, in particular naming the top three priorities.
“We all know that all these organizations do such a great job, and [are] so needed and valued in our community,” Mayor Alice Patino said.
The city’s request — the only one that doesn’t involve a capital improvement project — is for $15,000 to cover administrative costs for the Tenant Based Rental Assistance program that helps low-income families with deposits needed to rent a home.
Other requests were from:
• Family Service Agency, $17,250, to secure an exterior stairwell to limit loitering and improve safety for employees and clients;
• CommUnify, $75,000, for its Safe at Home program that provide minor home repairs for disabled individuals and those age 62 and older;
• Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, $150,000, to provide essential larger repairs to homes of low- to moderate-income families;
• VTC Enterprises, $200,594, for accessibility improvements to sidewalks and ramps used by its disabled clients;
• Good Samaritan Shelter, $203,500, to rehabilitate its family shelter;
• People’s Self-Help Housing Corp., $993,185, for rehabilitation and improvements to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for accessibility at Los Adobes de Maria, which provides affordable housing for farm workers.
Only one organization was represented at the meeting, with Jason Telander, chief executive officer of VTC Enterprises, urging the council to provide money for services to people with disabilities.
“At this point, our sidewalks and ramps and access spaces don’t meet the needs of people we serve,” Telander said, noting that since the COVID-19 pandemic, clients no longer visit on regular schedules but show up at various times throughout the day, which has strained the facilities.
Good Samaritan Shelter was perhaps the only organization that nearly all council members listed as a priority.
“I would really like to prioritize Good Samaritan Shelter because they have a revolving door that’s going to continue to try to help to rehabilitate people and families and kids,” Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said. “And that line is never going to go away. It’s always going to be there. And they’ve done a great job.”
Patino expressed support for the CommUnify and CAPSLO requests.
“These are programs and repairs that will keep people in their homes … . To me that is a must,” Patino said, suggesting phasing in or providing partial funding for VTC Enterprises and partial funding for Good Samaritan.
Rojo said the organizations were asking for what they needed but could alter or scale back projects to meet whatever funding is provided.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto said considering the high cost of housing, the city’s rental assistance program was a top priority for her, along with Good Samaritan, Family Services Agency and People’s Self-Help Housing.
Councilman Carlos Escobedo said he agreed with the other council members on the projects they supported, but especially Family Services Agency, noting it’s located in a less-than-safe area, and Good Samaritan.
“Can we say all of them?” Escobedo asked. “Anything involving housing is important.”
Councilman Mike Cordero also agreed with the others’ choices, but he, too, especially supported Good Samaritan.