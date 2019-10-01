The Santa Maria City Council signed off on a series of water and sewer rate increases Tuesday that will phase in over the next four years to keep up with service and maintenance costs.
The rate increases are meant to generate the amount of revenue the city needs to provide service to the city, maintain its pipelines, build a reserve and cover its ongoing costs related to the State Water Project, Utilities Director Shad Springer said.
The City Council voted unanimously to adopt the increased rates, which will take effect in January 2020.
For water, the rates include fixed monthly charges based on the size of the property’s meter, along with consumption charges that vary with the amount of water used.
A single-family home with a ¾-inch meter will pay an additional $14.63 each month to use 15 units of water in 2020. Monthly rates will continue to go up at a rate of $5.75 in 2021, $5.93 in 2022 and $6.30 in 2023.
One unit is equal to 100 cubic feet of water, or approximately 748 gallons.
For sewer rates, the city charges a fixed fee for residential customers. A single-family home will see its rate rise by $4.33 in 2020, $1.23 in 2021, $1.29 in 2022 and $1.35 in 2023.
Springer said the rates are needed to cover the ongoing costs of providing water and sewer service and maintaining the city’s infrastructure for providing utilities.
The infrastructure includes 3,500 hydrants, 339 miles of water mains, 22,800 meters and nearly 5,000 manholes.
The last increases in water and sewer rates occurred in July 2017.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto said she had received questions from residents regarding why costs were going up even for those doing their utmost to conserve water.
Under the adopted rates, a customer’s per-gallon cost would be lower for high-volume water users.
Springer said the city’s rates needed to reflect the actual cost of service due to Proposition 218, which was enacted by voters in 1996.
The measure, which amended the state constitution, was sponsored by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. It required that local governments receive voter approval for taxes and that any property-related fees levied do not exceed the cost of service that is amount attributable to a given parcel.
Since many of the costs involved with water and sewer service are those involving infrastructure, regardless of how much water is ultimately delivered to a property, the cost for those using smaller amounts of water would be proportionally higher based on use, Springer said.
Springer said the city encouraged Santa Marians to still try to reduce water usage for the sake of conservation rather than cost.
During Tuesday’s meeting, five people spoke to either voice their opposition to the rate increases or urge the council to find ways to ease the impact of the increases on the city’s low-income residents.
Under Prop. 218, the City Council would not have been allowed to consider the rate increases if a majority of the city’s roughly 22,800 water and sewer service customers submitted written protests.
The city received 11 total protests to the rate increases.