The Santa Maria City Council adopted a new policy Tuesday that governs the acquisition and use of military equipment by the Police Department, allowing the agency to continue utilizing its inventory under state law.
Under Assembly bill 481, which went into effect Jan. 1, the city was required to adopt a new ordinance outlining how and when the police can purchase and use military equipment. Among the conditions, the Police Department must make an annual report to the council, including a summary of how the equipment was used, any complaints made regarding the equipment and the results of equipment audits, among others.
“It will allow us — moving forward— to continue to use those items in our inventory to protect the community," said Police Chief Marc Schneider. "If in the future there's things we want to expand, or ask for a new item, we will come to the council to request approval, and it also provides the community input on how they may feel about those items.”
The term "military equipment" as used in state law does not mean equipment purchased from the military but, rather, a wide range of items including things like rubber or beanbag bullets, battering rams or flash-bang grenades.
“I know for myself when I first read it, [military equipment] felt like the things that you'd think of that we acquire from the federal government. Law enforcement agencies have done that for years," Schneider explained to the council. "Under the government code, that definition has expanded that and includes things like pepper balls, less-than-lethal 40 mm sponge rounds and beanbags, but it also means armored rescue vehicles as well. It's just a broad definition."
Also included are guidelines for when the equipment can be used. According to the ordinance, use of military equipment is only viable when it is necessary because there is no reasonable alternative, or reasonably cost effective compared to other alternatives.
After no public comments on the matter, the ordinance was approved unanimously by the council members. The policy and inventory can be found on the police website.
Centennial Square gets help
The council also allowed time for public comments regarding a state loan of no more than $60 million for the Centennial Square Apartments project located at Miller Street and Plaza Drive.
The public hearing was required under the Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act and IRS codes before the developers could receive the funds from the California Statewide Communities Development Authority.
“TERFA requires that a public hearing be held by the governing body in the jurisdiction in which the project to be financed is located, and that the governing body approve the proposed financing,” explained Mary Harvey, Santa Maria director of finance.
The 184-unit project has been in the works since 2013 and received more than six permit extensions from the Planning Commission. All of the units will be designated for affordable housing.
“Roughly 10% of the units will be set aside for households that earn no more than 30% of the area median income, another 10% is for families [with] no more [than] 50% area income, but the balance of the units will be for those that make no more than 60%,” said Tim Fleutsch, vice president of acquisitions, management and operations for Dawson Holdings, developer for the project.
The median family income in Santa Barbara County is roughly $80,000, although rental rates vary based on apartment and family size.
The California Statewide Communities Development Authority was created in 1988 to provide local governments a tool for timely financing community development.
Before the council continued with the hearing, members were quick to make sure that there was no risk to the city.
“Just to clarify, if there’s a situation where the company for some reason cannot build, or any circumstance … do our taxpayers have any liability?” asked Councilman Carlos Escobedo.
Harvey replied, “No, the city has no liability at all.”
After no comments from the public, the council completed the required public hearing with unanimous approval. There is no projected completion date at this time.
Improving roadway safety
The City Council also unanimously approved the 2022 Local Road Safety Plan, which is required to receive state and federal aid for road construction and repairs.
The plan highlights the intersections where crashes and fatalities have occurred, highlighting the areas with the most incidents and steps to correct them.
“[The plan] will make Santa Maria more competitive for obtaining state funding for safety improvements," said Brett Fulgoni, interim director of the Public Works Department. “It will also facilitate a partnership with Caltrans to coordinate safety improvements.”
In Santa Maria, a major problem highlighted in the plan involved pedestrian and bicycle deaths, both of which were proportionally higher than the rest of the state. For example, locally 15% of all traffic collision fatalities were bicyclists compared to the 4% statewide average. By highlighting such areas of concern, the safety plan will allow Santa Maria to apply for more aid before the annual deadline.
“The [Caltrans Highway Safety Improvement Plan] grant applications are due in September of 2022, and they just put out the call for applications, so we can apply for them in May,” Fulgoni said.
The presentation also highlighted the city’s improvements in collision safety. In 2017, out of 58 cities of comparable size, Santa Maria was the ninth worst in traffic fatalities and injuries. By 2019, the city ranked 23rd.
“Our group has been very focused on traffic calming projects, and slurry seals and restriping projects around town,” Fulgoni said. “If you recall back to the [presentation] slide where we’ve been getting better each consecutive year, it speaks to the efforts that the Engineering Department’s made to better our roadways.”