Santa Maria's Block Grants Advisory Committee will host a public workshop at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 to discuss the unmet needs in the community and provide feedback to the committee.
The community needs workshop will be conducted over Zoom as the committee seeks to gather input to create its annual action plan for fiscal year 2023-24.
Santa Maria’s Special Projects Division and Block Grants Advisory Committee analyzes applications, holds hearings and conducts site visits to put together a comprehensive plan for what the city should do with its Community Development Block Grant funding from the federal government.
The Housing and Urban Development program provided Santa Maria with over $1.6 million last year. The majority of funds were to be used to pay for public safety improvements like sidewalk repairs and the renovation of the commercial kitchen at Good Samaritan Shelter.
The results of the Aug. 8 workshop will be presented to the City Council on Sept. 6 during it's regular meeting. The council and the Block Grants Advisory Committee will use the recommendations to help set priorities.
Residents can participate via the city's meetings portal at cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/portal/ or questions may be directed to the Special Projects Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2118.