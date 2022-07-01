Santa Maria Regional Transit has begun its transition to a zero-emissions bus fleet, with plans to be 100% electric by 2024. The move puts the city in line to have the first fully-electric fleet on the Central Coast, and well ahead of state mandates.
In 2018, the California Air Resources Board approved the Innovative Clean Transit regulation, requiring that public transit agencies convert to 100% zero-emissions by 2040. With the adoption of the city budget last week, Santa Maria will spend $22 million over the next two years to hit that target 16 years ahead of schedule.
"As adopted by City Council, the [fiscal year] 22-24 budget has identified enough Santa Maria-awarded federal and state funding to support the purchase of as many as 15 electric buses," said Gamaliel Anguaino, Santa Maria transit manager. "The purchase of 15 buses would render SMRT 100% compliant with the mandate by 2024, well in advance of the deadline and positioning SMRT as a leader in the industry."
In 2020 the Antelope Valley Transit Authority — which services northern Los Angeles County cities like Lancaster and Palmdale — became the first fully-electric transit fleet in the country. However, CARB Information Officer Lynda Lambert noted that small transit agencies like SMRT, don't have a zero-emissions rollout plan until 2023 and don't have to begin purchasing electric buses until 2030.
"We applaud SMRT's initiative and determination of being an early adopter to bring additional health benefit to its local communities," said Lambert. "Santa Maria's plan will certainly place the city as a front runner in [zero-emissions bus] deployment, especially serving as a model for small transit agencies."
Efforts have been made throughout the county to complete the transition ahead of schedule. Earlier this year, Santa Barbara County debuted its first electric bus on the Clean Air Express route, becoming one of three long-distance commuter fleets in the country to have any zero-emissions vehicles.
The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has pledged to complete its transition by 2030, and Guadalupe ordered its first zero-emissions bus earlier this year.
To help pay for the transition, Santa Maria will take advantage of several state and federal incentive programs, some of which can help pay for as much 80% of the cost of an electric bus. For example, the city received more than $200,000 from the state's Low Carbon Transportation Operations Program. The city's transit program has also had 100% of operating expenses covered by the CARES Act over the last two years, leaving it extra room to invest.
"CARB is proud to see our California Climate Investments were used to help Santa Maria in procuring [zero-emission buses]," said Lambert. "The pandemic and supply chain shortage has hit transit agencies hard. Amazingly, California transit agencies are still keeping the momentum of going zero-emission."
Construction is already underway at the SMRT bus yard to put in charging stations and the necessary infrastructure to make the transition. Some of the costs will also be reimbursed under PG&E's E-Fleet Ready Program.
Despite the initial investment costs, the city expects to save money from the move in the long-run. With gas prices breaking records this year, Anguaino puts the cost of charging an electric bus at under 25% of the cost to fuel one up.
"The transition to electric buses comes at a critical time. Persistent high diesel fuel prices have significant cost burden on a transit system operating budget," he said. "Transitioning to electric buses early is anticipated to save the transit program's operating budget $350,000 annually."
Besides reduced fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions, the electric buses will be a modernized upgrade from the existing fleet.
"Electric buses offer a much superior ambient and ride experience," said Anguaino. "The absence of engine acceleration noise and smoother acceleration offer a much quieter and comfortable ride, as the electric buses operate much more nimbly than diesel buses on public streets."