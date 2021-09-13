Santa Maria Assistant City Manger Andrew Hackleman was one of six officials throughout the state of California to be appointed to the Governor's Military Council on Thursday.
The Governor's Military Council works to protect the state's military installations and operations as well as support continued innovation and leadership by leveraging changes in federal military strategy, according to the council website.
Hackleman, 43, is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel from Atascadero, and served from 1996 to 2017. He joined the city as assistant city manager in July, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Prior to his employment by the city, Hackleman was the chief operating officer for Central Coast economic development enterprise REACH, and also served as executive director of the Home Builder's Association two years prior.
Appointments to the Governor's Military Council do not require Senate confirmation and are not compensated.