The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is seeking up to $811,000 in state funding to complete its urban forestry plan and plant 700 trees throughout the city.
If the application is accepted, the Urban and Community Forestry grant would be the second California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection grant obtained by the city. The first round of funding in 2017 permitted the city to create a registry for all the city's trees and plant over 500 new trees throughout Santa Maria.
Under the grant requirements, the city must match 16% of the funds, which would be around $116,000. However, city officials are planning to request an exemption due to the socioeconomic status of the Santa Maria population, according to the staff report.
The city aims to use these grant funds to expand on forestry efforts by creating an Urban Forestry Management Plan for future tree planting and maintenance that will prevent haphazard planting, according to a staff report.
Such a policy guide could lead to less infrastructure damage, liabilities and nuisances to the public, according to the report. In 2020, the city spent over $200,000 removing trees that that had damaged city sidewalks and conducting repairs.
"This grant is an effort to provide an improved course of action and sustainably plan the city's urban forest management and implementation for the next 50 years," the report states. "Planned properly, the forest will be able to grow much longer without damaging infrastructure, enable larger trees to grow, while shaping the character of the city for the next generation of Santa Maria residents."
The Santa Maria City Council approved the Recreation and Parks Department's request to apply for the grant during its Tuesday meeting.