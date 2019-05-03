Cracking down on what many residents describe as widespread illegal fireworks around the Fourth of July may soon be easier for Santa Maria city officials.
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council will consider a new ordinance that would introduce a “responsible social host” provision, ease requirements for third-party citations and declare setting off illegal fireworks to be a public nuisance that could be punished with either a misdemeanor or administrative citation.
The proposed ordinance was written after two community meetings held in November and December at which Santa Marians complained about the disruption caused by fireworks and the effect the loud noises have on pets and those with post-traumatic stress disorder.
The meetings each drew between 25 and 35 residents.
While the city has attempted to crack down on illegal fireworks in the past with educational campaigns about the effects on noise-sensitive residents and by adopting a process for issuing third-party administrative citations, previous efforts proved ineffective, according to the staff report.
The responsible social host provision allows homeowners to be held liable for the use of illegal fireworks on their property.
Prior knowledge of the illegal fireworks use would not be required, except for cases in which the property is leased and the landlord does not live on the property. In those instances, landlords could still be cited if they were previously warned about violations at the same property within a year.
“The social host responsibility provision will allow citation of an individual responsible for the property in instances where it would otherwise be impossible to cite the individual actually setting off the illegal fireworks,” the staff report stated.
Should the ordinance be adopted by the council, Santa Maria residents could get the city to issue an administrative citation if they witness the use of the illegal fireworks, have either a video or photo as documentary evidence and sign a complaint.
The current process for third-party citations requires two separate eyewitnesses to sign complaints.
During the July 17, 2018 City Council meeting — the first one held after July 4 that year — Police Chief Phil Hansen said third-party citations were exceedingly rare.
“That requires somebody to sign a complaint against their neighbor — very few people are willing to do that,” Hansen said at the time.
The sale of legal “safe and sane” fireworks — which are sold between June 28 and July 4 each year — would not be affected by the proposed ordinance. Safe and sane fireworks refer to those that do not explode or fly into the air.
In addition to the ordinance, city officials are exploring the use of the “Nail em’" application to track and report illegal fireworks use. The app was developed by TNT Fireworks, which manufactures safe and sane fireworks.
Following residents' complaints about the noise and disruption caused by fireworks, the Guadalupe City Council moved Tuesday to adopt an ordinance restricting the use of fireworks only to specified hours on the Fourth of July. The ordinance, which city officials hope will crack down on the use of illegal fireworks, was developed following two community meetings to solicit input from Guadalupe residents.
Other Central Coast cities have attempted to impose limitations on fireworks use in recent months as well.
In Guadalupe, the City Council adopted an ordinance last month that would establish a responsible host policy, institute fines up to $1,000 for setting off illegal fireworks and limit the use of legal fireworks to a 13-hour period on July 4.