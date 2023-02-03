A senior apartment complex that would provide 79 affordable units on Barcellus Avenue east of South Miller Street was unanimously approved Wednesday by the Santa Maria Planning Commission after only a few questions were asked.

The application for a planned unit development permit sailed through the commission with no public comment, likely because it’s virtually the same project that was approved in 2016 for the vacant 2.37-acre site at Barcellus and South Bluebird Street.

Brian Schwartz, principal planner at Urban Planning Concepts who represented the developers, said they were only asking for two changes from the project that was previously approved but never came to fruition.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you