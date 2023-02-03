A senior apartment complex that would provide 79 affordable units on Barcellus Avenue east of South Miller Street was unanimously approved Wednesday by the Santa Maria Planning Commission after only a few questions were asked.
The application for a planned unit development permit sailed through the commission with no public comment, likely because it’s virtually the same project that was approved in 2016 for the vacant 2.37-acre site at Barcellus and South Bluebird Street.
Brian Schwartz, principal planner at Urban Planning Concepts who represented the developers, said they were only asking for two changes from the project that was previously approved but never came to fruition.
The first was to remove the swimming pool at the center of the complex because, based on their experience of developing thousands of affordable senior projects, it would get little use.
In its place, they plan to construct a gazebo, or shelter, that can be used for more passive activities.
The other change was to make the apartments deed-restricted as affordable senior housing.
“It’s a really well-designed project, it has nice amenities, it’s close to services and it’s certainly got ample parking,” Schwartz said. “I think it will provide good residences for seniors in the community.”
The project will consist of 27 deed-restricted apartments plus a manager’s apartment for a total of 80 units in five three-story, 35-foot-tall buildings plus a two-story clubhouse with a fitness center and a community kitchen, said Dana Eady, city planning manager.
Normally, 71 units would be allowed on the site, but a housing density bonus will allow another nine units to be added.
Sixty-one of the units will have one bedroom and one bathroom, 19 will have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with an average size no larger than 800 square feet.
The units will be age-restricted to those 55 and older and affordable to those with an income of 80% or less of the area median income, with the majority of the units affordable to seniors with incomes 60% below area median income, according to a staff report.
Amenities shown on the plans include a shuffleboard court, a bocce ball and lawn bowling court, a barbecue, planters and turf areas, plus a fountain and a fire pit, each surrounded by benches.
Eady said as a senior housing project, a total of 49 parking spaces are required, but the developers are providing 85 spaces.
She said as a concession allowed by the housing density bonus, the developers also requested a 10-foot setback from Barcellus Avenue and Bluebird Street.
Schwartz said in addition to a step-back on the upper floors at the south end of the three-story buildings, they will be set back from the southern edge of the property by about 60 feet, where a 6-foot wall would be constructed.
He said that should resolve privacy and massing concerns expressed by Driftwood Gardens residents when the previous project was approved.