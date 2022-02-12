What is being done in the fight for voting rights and what can be done to empower voters and defend democracy will be the focus of a virtual community forum set for Wednesday, Feb. 16, by the Santa Barbara League of Women Voters.
Three current League of Women Voters presidents from states experiencing voter suppression activities and legislation will be guests of the two-part forum, a League spokeswoman said.
The forum also will include a sneak peek at a new feature-length documentary film produced and directed by Santa Barbara area resident Beth Pitton-August titled "Just the Beginning: A Century of Political Power and the League of Women Voters.”
Pitton-August’s film explores the past, present and future of women’s political power through the lens of the 100-year history of the League of Women Voters and allied groups, the spokeswoman said.
Forum co-sponsors are the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee and the American Association of University Women.
To register for the forum, visit www.lwvsantabarbara.org/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=741083&item_id=1478950.