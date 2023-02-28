A draft of the 2030 Climate Action Plan has been released for public review and comment by the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, and three workshops are scheduled to explain the plan and allow the public to comment on it.

The goal of the plan is to improve the quality of life and prioritize social equity by outlining actions the county and community can take to make walking and biking safer, preserve and enhance open spaces, make buildings more efficient, improve air quality and enhance energy resilience, a county spokesman said.

The Climate Action Plan was developed to reduce community carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, as directed by the Board of Supervisors.

