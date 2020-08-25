Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 statistics on downward trend

Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 statistics being tracked by the California Department of Public Health have shown a downward trend for the past two weeks, but the county isn’t out from under state scrutiny just yet.
Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Public Health Department, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that as of Monday, the county had 7,800 total cases, and while the number of new cases was up about 11.5%, the number of active cases was down 24%.
“For the past two weeks, we’ve seen decreasing trends in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Lompoc,” she said. “Isla Vista and Goleta have seen a moderate increase.”
All of the data the state monitors in the county’s reopening process are within the Department of Public Health’s parameters except the case rate, Do-Reynoso said.
The county is solidly in the green as far as the percentage change for hospitalized patients, the percentage of intensive care unit beds and ventilators available, and the number of tests conducted per day, and just inside the threshold for the percentage of positive tests, she said.
But the state’s threshold for the case rate is 25 cases per 100,000 residents. With an approximate population of 447,000, Santa Barbara County should see 112 or fewer cases over a 14-day period.
Statistics presented by Do-Reynoso showed the county had 138 cases over the two-week period ending Monday.
“So we still have work to do, at least with the case rate,” Do-Reynoso said.
But she noted the county’s disease transmission rate decrease of 14% mirrors that of the state decrease of 13%.
Do-Reynoso said the county will offer public school district superintendents and human resources staff training in reopening in-person classes this Friday, with training for private schools scheduled for Sept. 2.
She said the county will help the schools with testing by freeing up three hours a day at the three Public Health Department sites, and the OptumServe site in Buellton has capacity for about 100 tests per day.
“By my calculation, we have the ability to provide several thousand tests per month for schools,” said 1st District Supervisor Das Williams. “That won’t quite reach capacity.”
Do-Reynoso said the county could expand its testing to Saturdays or the schools could hire their own swabbers and contract with a private lab to process the samples.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann asked what’s known about children transmitting COVID-19.
“I think it’s a big question mark,” Do-Reynoso answered. “The big question is, are they the silent spreaders?”
Hartmann and Williams also were concerned about a potentially “more virulent flu season” and the possibility of COVID-19 cases spiking as people spend more time indoors together.
“It is a worry for us, the dual pandemic, if you will,” Do-Reynoso said, adding the Public Health Department has already been planning for flu season, and vaccination clinics will begin in October.
In a unanimous vote to accept the report on the status of COVID-19 in the county, supervisors also directed the Public Health Department to work with schools on options for expanding the capacity for testing.
