Santa Barbara County workshops to cover climate change action plans

Santa Barbara County will host two virtual workshops Wednesday, Dec. 9, to inform the public and collect input about its One Climate initiative and plans to reduce the county’s unincorporated area carbon emissions.
The workshops, to be conducted via Zoom, are set for noon to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m., with the agenda and content the same for each one, a One Climate spokesman said.
Those without internet access also can join the workshop by phone.
Workshop participants will learn about potential local impacts from climate change, the multiple efforts the county is leading to fight climate change and make the region more resilient and how to become involved, the spokesman said.
Currently, the county is developing a climate change vulnerability assessment that will show which areas can expect impacts and what those impacts will be from global warming.
The county staff, Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors will use the assessment to develop land use policies for adapting to those changes.
A climate action plan also is being developed that will identify policies, programs and projects to address building energy, transportation, agriculture, materials, waste and other carbon sources with the goal of reducing emissions to 50% of 2007 levels by 2030.
Drafts of the vulnerability assessment’s population and community asset profiles and a climate change hazards list are available on the One Climate website, where the 2015 Energy and Climate Action Plan and the 2017 progress report on the plan are also available for download.
Information is also provided on the website about the new County Regional Climate Collaborative, a multi-sector network of organizations working together to advance climate mitigation and resiliency efforts in the county.
The county has also formed an Energy Equity Committee to help integrate equity into the county’s climate action and adaptation plans and projects.
Meeting on the second Wednesday of every even-numbered month, the committee advises the staff on public outreach and communication, provides guidance, input and feedback on various planning efforts and potentially other public agencies, shares county planning efforts with their communities and encourages community participation.
Information about the county’s switch to obtaining electric energy from Central Coast Community Energy is also posted on the website at https://sbco.mysocialpinpoint.com/oneclimatehome.
