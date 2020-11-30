You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County votes heavily favored Democrats in Nov. 3 election
Santa Barbara County votes heavily favored Democrats in Nov. 3 election

Election Day voting

A poll worker signals that a booth has been sanitized as Sue Becker, right, votes Election Day morning at the Mission Club polling place in Vandenberg Village.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Santa Barbara County voters heavily favored Democrats — with one exception — in the Nov. 3 general election, according to the ballot count certified Nov. 25 by the Registrar of Voters Office.

San Luis Obispo County was also a blue county, although less so than its neighbor to the south, and had the same single Republican exception to the trend.

Ventura County also favored Democrats for partisan offices with one exception, but both candidates in that race were Republicans.

The conservative exception in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties was Jordan Cunningham, who was reelected to his 35th State Assembly District seat over his Democratic challenger.

In Santa Barbara County, Cunningham picked up 55.9% of the vote over Dawn Addis, who received 44.1%.

Map: Nov. 3 statewide presidential votes by county

A map from the California Secretary of State's Office shows the 35 counties that voted for the Democratic presidential ticket in the Nov. 3 election in blue and the 23 that voted for the Republican ticket in orange. With 63.5% of votes going to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, all 55 of California's Electoral College votes should be cast for the Democratic ticket.

In the generally more conservative San Luis Obispo County, Cunningham pulled in 54.7% of the votes to Addis’ 45.3%, according to the final official results.

Santa Barbara County’s support for the Democratic presidential ticket roughly mirrored the statewide percentage, according to the county’s certified and state’s unofficial results.

Although California won’t certify statewide results until Dec. 11, the Secretary of State’s Office currently shows 63.5% of Californians favored the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, while 34.3% voted for Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

In Santa Barbara County, 64.5% of the votes went to Biden/Harris and 32.6% went to Trump/Pence.

Democratic support was lower in San Luis Obispo County, where 55.3% backed Biden/Harris and 42.2% voted for Trump/Pence, and in Ventura County, where Biden/Harris got 59.5% of the vote and Trump/Pence received 38.4%.

Santa Barbara County’s percentage of votes for Democratic candidates in congressional as well as state Senate and Assembly districts were about the same as those in San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office.

In one of the most closely watched local races, Democrat Salud Carbajal retained his 24th Congressional District seat with 58.7% of the votes over Republican challenger Andy Caldwell’s 41.3%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

In Santa Barbara County, Carbajal took 62.5% of the vote to Caldwell’s 37.5%, and while Caldwell did better in San Luis Obispo County with 46.4% to Carbajal’s 53.6%, he didn’t fare as well in Ventura County, where he received 35.2% to Carbajal’s 64.9%.

In the 19th State Senate District, voters favored Democrat Monique Limón, who received 64.5% districtwide to Republican Gary Michael’s 35.5%.

Limon captured 64.7% in Santa Barbara County and 64.3% in Ventura County compared to Michaels’ 35.3% in Santa Barbara County and 35.7% in Ventura County.

In the 37th Assembly District, Democrat Steve Bennett gathered 67.6% to Republican Charles Cole’s 32.4% districtwide.

In Santa Barbara County, Bennett pulled in 70.6% of the vote while Cole received 29.4%. In Ventura County, Bennett drew 64.6% of the vote compared to Cole’s 35.4%.

Note: Percentages in some cases may not total 100 due to rounding of decimal points and votes going to write-in candidates.

The blue state of California

Although California won’t certify its statewide votes until Dec. 11, unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office show it is a blue state, with all 55 of its Electoral College votes — the most of any state — going to the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The state’s figures show the Republican presidential ticket of Donald Trump and Mike Pence won in 23 of California’s 58 counties, with the lead in the 35 remaining counties going to Biden and Harris.

Counties that favored Trump and Pence are located in the northern inland area, along the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada and the southern San Joaquin Valley cluster of Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.

A high voter turnout

Voter turnout in the Tri-Counties area exceeded the statewide total of 80.4%, with San Luis Obispo County the highest of the three at 88.5%, followed by Santa Barbara County with 86.5% and Ventura County with 85.9%.

The highest turnout in the state was 90.5% in Sonoma County, with the lowest right next-door in Lake County, where just 29.9% of registered voters cast ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

