Santa Barbara County voters prepare for California's first early primary since 2008

How does California’s top two primary system work?

Under the provisions of California’s Top Two Candidates Open Primary Act, if a candidate for a nonpartisan office receives a majority of the votes cast, that person is elected to office and does not appear on the November General Election ballot.

That also means that, barring some extraordinary situation, if a candidate runs unchallenged, he or she will move into that office without going to the General Election.

If no candidate receives a clear majority of all the votes, then the top two vote-getters, which includes write-in candidates, will move on to the General Election in November.

Among voter-nominated candidates, that is those seeking partisan positions, the top two vote-getters will move on to the General Election even if both hail from the same political party.

If there is a tie for the most votes, both of those candidates will move on to the General Election but the candidate with the second-most votes will not.

If one person gets the most votes and there is a tie among two or more for the second-most votes, all of those candidates will move on to the General Election, even if it means more than two candidates will be on the ballot.